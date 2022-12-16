Archer, Johnson, O’Reilly: The main Preston North End transfer talking points as January looms

Preston North End will go into a critical period of their season next month as they look to hopefully add some fresh faces to their squad.

A plethora of injuries that were not expected by supporters ahead of their clash with Blackburn Rovers last weekend saw four teenage youth team players on the bench, although a depleted matchday squad didn’t matter one bit as the Lilywhites battered their Lancashire rivals 4-1 at Ewood Park.

Currently, Ryan Lowe’s side sit inside the Championship’s play-off spots and they could potentially still be there when 2023 starts and they are able to make additions to their squad – or perhaps get rid of some players.

Let’s look at North End’s main transfer talking points heading into the new year and the mid-season market.

Archer – to be or not to be?

The obvious main name that PNE are going after is Cameron Archer, who enjoyed a stint at Deepdale in the second half of the 2021-22 season, scoring seven times including one against the club’s bitter enemies Blackpool.

Steven Gerrard decided to keep the 21-year-old in Aston Villa’s squad for the first half of the season, but Archer has barely featured in the Premier League.

And with new boss Unai Emery looking elsewhere for extra firepower, it will open the door for Archer to head back to a Championship side on loan.

Lowe has confirmed PNE’s interest, Archer’s older brother Jordan has stated that PNE would be the youngster’s favoured destination – now it’s a case of Villa approving it or sending him elsewhere.

New right wing-back needed

Brad Potts has been a solid and reliable hand at right wing-back this season, but it was an area of the pitch in the summer that Lowe targeted and got nowhere with.

When Potts hasn’t been in the side, captain Alan Browne has covered in that role and Robbie Brady occasionally has filled in as well, but North End definitely need a natural addition in that position to push Potts.

Liverpool’s Conor Bradley has been watched but it appears that he will remain on loan at Bolton Wanderers for the remainder of the campaign, so it’s now up to the recruitment team to find someone suitable.

Johnson to stay or go?

There are a number of players out of contract at Deepdale in the summer of 2023 – one of those being long-serving midfielder Daniel Johnson.

The 30-year-old hasn’t always been in the first-team this season, with other options preferred by Lowe at times, but the Jamaica international bounced back to form with two assists in Saturday’s win at Ewood Park.

Interesting comments from both Lowe and Johnson have emerged regarding his contract status in the wake of that performance – Lowe has inferred that many clubs would be looking at ‘DJ’ should he depart PNE, whilst the player himself has stated he isn’t even thinking about his future right now.

Could another Championship side come in with an offer for Johnson in January? We’ll wait and see…

O’Reilly’s imminent exit

One player who is almost certainly on the way out at Deepdale is Adam O’Reilly.

The Irish midfielder arrived in 2016 as a 15-year-old and made his senior debut at the age of 17 in late 2018, but that is as good as it has got in his career for PNE.

O’Reilly has just enjoyed a successful season at St. Patrick’s Athletic in the League of Ireland, where he appeared 34 times and won the club’s Young Player of the Year award and has recently been called up to his nation’s under-21’s side.

Lowe confirmed this past week though that O’Reilly will be allowed to find a new club in January as the competition is too strong in the engine room at Deepdale to give him a chance, and you can imagine that a whole host of outfits across the Irish Sea will be trying to bring him back to the Emerald Isle.