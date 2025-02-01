Leeds United are among the sides chasing automatic promotion from the Championship this season.

The Whites are among a group of four that also includes Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland that are chasing the top two spots in the table.

Daniel Farke has previous experience in earning a place in the Premier League, twice leading Norwich to the second division title earlier in his career. He also recorded 90 points with Leeds last season, albeit they finished third in the table.

Given how close things are in the automatic promotion fight this term again, the club may want to utilise the last days of the January window to boost their chances of a return to the top flight.

Here we look at some realistic last-minute transfers that Leeds should be looking to secure before the 3 February deadline…

Cameron Archer

It has been reported by Alex Crook that Leeds have had an initial loan option for Cameron Archer turned down, but the club shouldn’t just end their pursuit there.

The forward has a proven track record at a Championship level of scoring goals, having done so for Middlesbrough and Preston North End in the past.

The 23-year-old bagged 18 from 40 appearances across both stints, playing a key role in particular for Michael Carrick’s side as they reached the play-offs in 2023.

Cameron Archer - Southampton league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 21 (10) 2 (0) As of January 30th

While Leeds have Mateo Joseph, Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe to choose from, there is the potential for Bamford to be replaced before the end of the window, such has been his appalling injury record.

The experienced forward has fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road, with injuries hampering his availability as well, so Archer coming in as a possible replacement would be good business.

Archer has also shown he can play in a prolific partnership in the past, excelling in a 9-10 axis with Chuba Akpom at Boro. That could be something Leeds and Farke look to replicate with Piroe.

Harry Darling

Leeds have lacked centre-back options all season, with just Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Max Wober to choose from.

Ethan Ampadu could also move back there if necessary, but ideally Farke would like to keep him in midfield going forward.

So one area that Leeds should be looking to improve this month is at the back.

Related Leeds United's chances of summer Aston Villa transfer swoop become clearer Graeme Bailey has failed to rule out the possibility of the Whites making a summer swoop for Buendia.

Harry Darling could be a smart solution to add some depth to the team, especially given his contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign.

This has put Swansea City in a difficult position, as they may feel the need to cash in on the player now in order to avoid losing him for nothing in the summer, if no extension can be agreed.

It has been reported by The Star that promotion rivals Sheffield United are eyeing a possible move, so beating the Blades to his signature would also hurt them.

The defender has plenty of Championship experience, and has even shown himself to be a strong attacking threat, scoring against Leeds earlier in the season. He could be a shrewd alternative option for Farke to have in his squad.