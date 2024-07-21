Highlights After a rough season, Sheffield United needs key signings to bounce back and aim for promotion in the upcoming campaign.

Departures have been significant, but the additions of players like Jack Robinson and Ollie Arblaster could be crucial for the team.

The upcoming season will require a mix of experienced players like Robinson and promising youngsters like Arblaster to find success.

Sheffield United endured a dismal Premier League campaign last year, but now they must put that behind them and re-group to go again with signings very much needed to secure a return at the first time of asking.

The Blades recorded the third-lowest points tally since the beginning of the Premier League era last term with just 16 points; only Sunderland in 2005/06 (15 points) and Derby County in 2007/08 (11 points) have fared worse.

Premier League final standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 16 Brentford 38 -9 39 17 Nottingham Forest 38 -18 32 18 Luton Town (R) 38 -33 26 19 Burnley (R) 38 -37 24 20 Sheffield United (R) 38 -69 16

Much focus will undoubtedly be on the reinforcements the South Yorkshire outfit look to bring in - and the ongoing takeover saga - but to truly freshen the squad, further departures will likely be involved too.

The Blades will be expected to be there or thereabouts come the end of the campaign, so it is the job of Chris Wilder to live up to those expectations and deliver. They will require signings this summer for their rebuild, and have already got off to a good start.

That's in spite of the need to get the takeover situation resolved behind the scenes. They have plenty to do after the likes of Oli McBurnie, Ollie Norwood, John Egan, George Baldock, Ben Osborn, and Chris Basham left.

Big players who have been the core of the side for a number of years. On top of that, they have lost Cameron Archer and, with this in mind, they will need to address their forward department to add more firepower to their team outside of just Kieffer Moore.

Sheffield United has since brought in Sam McCallum, Callum O’Hare, Jamie Shackleton and Moore in this transfer window, but more could be expected.

However, here, based on the business they have completed so far, we have taken a look at two of the biggest winners of their transfer window.

Jack Robinson

With Anel Ahmedhodzic's future up in the air and both Basham and Egan leaving the club, Wilder's pool of options at centre-back look thin on the ground at the moment, which is a bonus for Jack Robinson and his place in the pecking order right now.

Robinson was an important asset to Wilder's Sheffield United side last season, making 34 Premier League appearances and even wearing the captain's armband on a number of occasions. He has been a good servant to the club over the last few seasons and is likely to be a vital player on and off the pitch next season.

He could be preparing for his last at the club with his contract set to expire next summer. However, he is now one of the first names on the teamsheet given the dearth of options at Wilder's disposal. All whilst being a key part of a new-look leadership group, given the sheer amount of experience that has left the club this summer.

The club have lost 100s of appearances for Sheffield United from the dressing room, and the likes of Robinson will be crucial to setting standards and keeping team morale high.

The 30-year-old utility player will certainly put his Championship experience to good use next season in an attempt to get Sheffield United back into the Premier League. He will have the left-sided centre-back role in the back three nailed down for most of the year.

He's been a regular fixture since Wilder's return and that is unlikely to change in the upcoming campaign.

Ollie Arblaster

Sheffield United aren't always a side that have been blessed with youth talent, with Wilder and Paul Heckingbottom preferring more experienced individuals in the main.

Andre Brooks and Ollie Arblaster are just a few of the names who could have a big impact at the club and the future looks bright at Bramall Lane. Arblaster, in particular, is a name that Blades fans are excited by this season.

He came through the youth ranks at Sheffield United, and made a handful of appearances for the club two seasons ago as they won promotion from the Championship. The midfielder was then loaned out to Port Vale in last summer's transfer window. He went on to impress for the League One side, and made 26 appearances in all competitions.

However, he was then recalled to Bramall Lane after missing several weeks of action due to injury, and after completing his recovery, Arblaster shone even more than he had with the Valiants, but this time it would be in the Premier League.

Despite being 20, he plays well beyond his years in maturity-terms, and has the chance to dominate Championship midfield battles if they can hold onto Gus Hamer as his potential partner. He has the ability, potential and right attitude to play consistently at the very top level.

He was the shining light of what was a dreadful end to the season for the Blades, with the young midfielder catching the eye regardless of win, draw, or loss. He even captained the Blades multiple times already in a real show of faith by Chris Wilder during fixtures against Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Arblaster could, and perhaps should, develop more rapidly by bossing the Championship and improving as a player further to be even more Premier League ready than he has already shown glimpses of being in terms of his potential ceiling.