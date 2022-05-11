April League Two POTM nominees revealed: Mansfield, Northampton, Bristol Rovers, Exeter, Swindon & Salford players feature

The vote for the FLW Fans’ League Two Player of the Month award for April is now open, with six of the stand-out players from the fourth tier on the shortlist.

The penultimate month of the League Two campaign did not disappoint and teed up a fascinating final day of the season.

Named on the six-strong shortlist this month are Mansfield Town defender Elliott Hewitt, Northampton Town centre-back Fraser Horsfall, Bristol Rovers playmaker Elliot Anderson, Exeter City midfielder Timothee Dieng, Swindon Town attacking midfielder Jack Payne, and Salford City striker Matt Smith.

The vote is now open and runs until 9am tomorrow, with the winner announced at 10.30 am.

Click here to cast your vote: https://footballleagueworld.co.uk/fan-awards/

To help you decide who should get your vote, Ned Holmes was joined by Marcus Ally on FLW TV to talk through why each of the six nominees made the shortlist.

Check out what they had to say below and don’t forget to subscribe to FLW TV on YouTube…