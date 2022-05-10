April League One POTM nominees revealed: Bolton, Wycombe, MK Dons, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday & Wigan players feature

April was the final month of the League One regular season and gave us the thrilling conclusion that the dramatic 2021/22 campaign deserved.

We had excitement and tension right up to the final day, with battles still going on at both ends of the table.

There were some standout performances as well and six of the best have been nominated for the FLW Fans’ League One Player of the Month award for April.

Included on the shortlist are Bolton goalkeeper James Trafford, Wycombe defender Ryan Tafazolli, MK Dons attacker Scott Twine, Sunderland forward Nathan Broadhead, Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory, and Wigan marksman Will Keane.

The vote is now open and runs until 9am tomorrow

To help you decide who to go for, FLW writers Ned Holmes and Billy Mulley sat down to discuss why all six nominees had made the shortlist.

