“April is a real chance” – Sheffield United and Middlesbrough continue battle for automatic promotion: The verdict

The battle for the second automatic promotion spot is an interesting one at present, with Sheffield United being the current occupiers.

However, they have now lost three of their last four league games, opening up what looked like a close book a few weeks ago.

Middlesbrough are taking full advantage of the difficulties that the Blades are currently experiencing and Boro have now won six of their last seven league games.

Blackburn and Luton Town are also in the picture now, with the fourth and fifth-placed teams just six and seven points off Sheffield United as things stand, although the Blades do possess a game in hand.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding the top two race and who looks more likely to secure second spot as things stand…

Billy Mulley

I think if Middlesbrough are to go on and beat Sheffield United to that second spot, the next few weeks are going to be massively important.

Looking at the run-in analysis, which provides an average of the points per game of remaining opponents as a collective, it is very tight but Sheffield United have some very tough fixtures against Burnley, Sunderland, Norwich and Luton to come over the next few weeks.

You still look at the Blades as favourites at this point, however, as we have seen plenty of times in recent seasons, momentum can play a pivotal role, and right now, all the momentum is with Boro.

Blackburn and Luton may also be in the picture but I think it will be too strenuous of a task for either club to enter the automatic promotion race, especially if the Blades can take full advantage of their game in hand.

In my eyes, it will still be Sheffield United who go on to claim second spot.

Toby Wilding

This feels like a really tough call to make at this moment in time.

It is not easy to back against Middlesbrough with the form that they are in right now, certainly when you contrast that with Sheffield United’s own recent blips, on the road in particular.

However, the Blades do still have a four-point advantage on Michael Carrick’s side, with a game in hand, and with the exception of that defeat to ‘Boro themselves, they have an excellent record at Bramall Lane.

Add in the fact they have some favourable looking away games at teams who are currently out of form or struggling, and I think that the advantage they have combined with the points they have the ability to pick up in those games, means Sheffield United really ought to just about be hanging on to that second automatic promotion spot.

Alfie Burns

It’s a big game for Sheffield United at Reading. That chance to put that seven-point buffer between themselves and Boro is massive.

If they can do that, they are in the driving seat and I’d back them not to look back.

April is a real chance for them to hit the gas. Wigan, Cardiff and Bristol City at home are a great chance for nine points, whilst a trip to Huddersfield should be a routine win.

Their form at Bramall Lane is particularly key to my thinking. They can just take the race away from Boro during that middle part of April.

It’s been a blip in this last few weeks, for sure, yet they’ve lost to Blackburn and Boro in that time, as well as at Millwall. They are tough games, it’s not like they’ve lost to three of the bottom six.

Confidence remains in-house at Bramall Lane and it remains with me. I’m expecting the Blades to win tonight and then go on to achieve their goal in April.