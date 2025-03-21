The EFL has given Reading owner Dai Yongge an April 4th deadline to sell the club or else face consequences which could see the Royals banned from playing games.

The BBC reported that this date was imposed at a hearing at the Commercial Court in London, where Yongge was attempting to get an injunction against ex-Wycombe owner Rob Couhig.

Yongge claimed that Couhig was blocking his attempt to sell Reading and argued that he was unable to sell to another party whilst Couhig and his securities remained in place, but the injunction was denied by Judge Mr Justice Jacobs.

During the hearing, a letter from the EFL was referenced, detailing their intention to disqualify Yongge as owner if the club wasn't sold in the next fortnight (April 4th).

The BBC stated that the EFL have been approached and are yet to comment, but Reading FC have provided a statement following this announcement.

Reading release statement regarding deadline

The Royals have released a statement saying that: "The Club acknowledges the Judge's clear indication that the parties should find a solution to the current impasse regarding the sale of the Club by way of its owners providing alternative security or a payment into escrow.

"To allow a sale to proceed, the Club looks forward to working with Mr Couhig to resolve this element of his claim.

"Mr Dai remains committed to working with the EFL to sell the Club and secure its long-term future."

Year-long limbo state needs to be resolved, and quickly

The importance of Reading being sold has never been larger after it was revealed that owner Dai Yongge has been given two weeks to sell the club, or else face consequences which will impact the club on the pitch.

Yongge has been involved in takeover sagas for over a year now, after he penned a letter of intent to sell the club in March 2024.

Since then, a plethora of intended takeovers, including one from Rob Couhig, the man Yongge was looking to get an injunction against, have all fallen through.

Yongge has overseen the club suffering from fines, points deductions, relegation, fan protests and transfer bans in his eight years at the club, as many Reading fans grew more and more impatient as takeover after takeover became jeopardised.

And now they have even more reason to direct their ire at the current chairman, as the clock begins to tick down towards a much-needed solution.

Impending consequences will impact underdog season for Reading

Despite all the mishaps occurring off the field, Reading fans can be truly proud of the efforts of the players on it, as they have navigated through managerial departures and key senior players being sold throughout the season whilst still maintaining a play-off charge.

The Royals are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run and are just two points off the top six with nine games to play.

League One table, correct as of March 21st Position Team GP GD PTS 5. Stockport County 37 19 65 6. Huddersfield Town 37 18 61 7. Bolton Wanderers 37 4 60 8. Reading FC 37 6 59 9. Leyton Orient 37 15 56

However, if Reading are forced to stop playing games which may lead to potential forfeits, all the good work on the pitch, which has served as a rare positive at the club this season, will be undone due to matters that the players cannot control.

Reading fans, and football fans elsewhere, will be hoping that the solution can be resolved by the end of the international break, so the side can move on and continue their unlikely play-off bid in the final months of the season.