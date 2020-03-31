‘April 1st is here’ – These Leeds United fans tear into claim coming out of Huddersfield Town camp

It has been claimed that Leeds United only have ‘one or two’ players that are better than what’s available in the Huddersfield Town squad, with Terriers owner Phil Hodgkinson causing a stir amongst the Elland Road faithful.

Leeds have done the double over Huddersfield this season in the Championship, with Marcelo Bielsa’s men beating Town 2-0 last time out thanks to goals fro Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford.

Despite that, and the fact Leeds are top and Huddersfield 18th, Hodgkinson has claimed that there’s not much difference in the quality of the squads.

Speaking on the And He Takes That Chance podcast, Hodgkinson said: “If you look at that Leeds game, if you put those two squads together, I would not say, in my personal opinion, that Leeds have got better players than us barring one or two. I believe we’ve got better players in most positions.

“But on the day the way they played, they just outplayed us, it was the way they played.

“That’s no criticism of our manager at all, quite the opposite, but they just had a better system.”

In typical Leeds fashion, the club’s supporters have jumped down the throat of Hodgkinson, tearing into his claims.

Many have stated that his comments have come ‘a day early’, with April Fools Day coming tomorrow.

Here, we take a look at the reaction…

April 1st is here. — jayjay82 (@jwh1982) March 31, 2020

I think self isolation has got to the poor chap😂😂😂 — Herbie Jassi (@herbie1178) March 31, 2020

step away from the light — north down gas man (@Bigzub11) March 31, 2020

Someone's going crazy in isolation me tinks — Leeds till i die💛💙 (@lufconmyleg) March 31, 2020

Bang average squad at best ,theve not got one player who would make ourstarting 11 — Derek Burrill (@skywalker200072) March 31, 2020

This article is a day early — Dave (@mcbdave) March 31, 2020

Doesn’t say much for the coach then. — ChrisB6000 (@ChrisB6000) March 31, 2020

