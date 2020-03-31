Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Championship News

‘April 1st is here’ – These Leeds United fans tear into claim coming out of Huddersfield Town camp

Published

30 mins ago

on

It has been claimed that Leeds United only have ‘one or two’ players that are better than what’s available in the Huddersfield Town squad, with Terriers owner Phil Hodgkinson causing a stir amongst the Elland Road faithful.  

Leeds have done the double over Huddersfield this season in the Championship, with Marcelo Bielsa’s men beating Town 2-0 last time out thanks to goals fro Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford.

Despite that, and the fact Leeds are top and Huddersfield 18th, Hodgkinson has claimed that there’s not much difference in the quality of the squads.

Speaking on the And He Takes That Chance podcast, Hodgkinson said: “If you look at that Leeds game, if you put those two squads together, I would not say, in my personal opinion, that Leeds have got better players than us barring one or two. I believe we’ve got better players in most positions.

“But on the day the way they played, they just outplayed us, it was the way they played.

“That’s no criticism of our manager at all, quite the opposite, but they just had a better system.” 

In typical Leeds fashion, the club’s supporters have jumped down the throat of Hodgkinson, tearing into his claims.

Many have stated that his comments have come ‘a day early’, with April Fools Day coming tomorrow.

Here, we take a look at the reaction…

QUIZ: These players have played for both Leeds United and Huddersfield Town – True or false?

1 of 15

Lewis Baker has played for both clubs.

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Leeds discussion going on in the Vital Leeds Forum! Click here to get involved!


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘April 1st is here’ – These Leeds United fans tear into claim coming out of Huddersfield Town camp

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: