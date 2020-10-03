Approach made for key Nottingham Forest figure

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has been the subject of an approach from Qatari side Al-Duhail, according to reports from France Football.

The pressure is starting to build on Lamouchi after Forest’s dismal start to the 2020/21 campaign, losing their first three games of the season and failing to find the back of the net in any of those games.

The Reds also capitulated on the final day of the 2019/20 campaign, too, losing 4-1 to Stoke City which saw them slip out of the play-off places and being leapfrogged by Swansea City.

If Lamouchi were to be relieved of his duties by Forest, then it seems as if the Frenchman will have offers coming in from elsewhere.

According to France Football, there has been an approach for Lamouchi from Qatari side Al-Duhail, whose current manager, Walid Regragui, is said to be under pressure.

Lamouchi has managed in Qatar before, taking charge of El Jaish between 2014 and 2017 and winning 50 out of 92 games in charge of the club.

The Verdict

This is a really interesting development, and it seems that if Lamouchi does get sacked, then Al-Duhail might offer him a route back into management shortly after.

Lamouchi will want to keep his job at Forest, though, and he will be desperate to turn their fortunes around after making a dismal start to the season.

Today’s fixture against Bristol City is massive, and if Forest do lose, then I can see Lamouchi being sacked.