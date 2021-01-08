‘Appealing to all parties’ – Norwich City set sights on signing Premier League player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland according to Pinkun.

Nyland has found game time hard to come by with Dean Smith’s side this season, and is yet to make a league appearance for Villa this term due to the impressive performances from summer signing Emiliano Martínez.

But Nyland could be set for a move elsewhere in the January transfer window, with Norwich City believed to be keen on a deal to sign the Norwegian shot-stopper.

A move to Carrow Road could tempt the 30-year-old as well, with the Canaries well in contention to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Daniel Farke’s side are currently sat top of the Championship table, and will fancy their chances of putting together a positive run of results in the second-half of this year’s campaign.

But would Nyland be a good signing for Norwich City this season?

We discuss….

Phil Spencer:

This could be an ideal move for Norwich City.

While the Canaries are pretty well-stocked for goalkeepers a number of injuries to the likes of Tim Krul and Michael McGovern has meant that they’ve been forced into the transfer market. Nyland could be an ideal solution.

The 30-year-old has fallen down the pecking order with Aston Villa and so the opportunity to play first team football will be very appealing.

With that in mind it seems like a deal that would be appealing to all parties and one that could prove to be a shrewd bit of business.

Ben Wignall:

This would be a good deal for Norwich, who look desperate to strengthen their ranks between the sticks.

Luckily Tim Krul has recovered from injury now, but just as he has returned, Michael McGovern has broken down so the Dutchman needs some fresh competition.

Nyland is a highly-experienced international and has some Premier League experience with Villa, so in my eyes Daniel Farke could do a lot worse than approaching the Norwegian.

Krul would probably remain the first-choice, but a fresh face would give him something to think about and give him a reason to up his game.

Jake Sanders:

It’s a given that Norwich are going to be looking to add a goalkeeper to their ranks this window.

Whilst Tim Krul recently returned from injury, they’ve only got one other senior recognised shot-stopper in their squad in Michael McGovern, and the Northern Ireland international sustained a hamstring problem in the recent draw with QPR which has ruled him out for the majority of the season.

Youngster Daniel Barden came off the bench to make his league debut during that game, but it’s no surprise that Daniel Farke doesn’t want to rely on a 20-year-old with such little first-team experience.

So McGovern’s setback has forced Farke to dip into the market. and although Nyland is quite far down the pecking order at Villa Park following the summer addition of Emiliano Martinez. which has seen his opportunities reduced even further, the Norwegian keeper would be an adequate replacement for McGovern.