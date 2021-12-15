‘Appalling’, ‘Been missing for 83 minutes’ – These Ipswich fans react to performance of one player following FA Cup elimination

Ipswich Town had a great chance to regain some confidence against League Two outfit Barrow in their FA Cup round two replay – but they fluffed their lines.

A 0-0 draw in the initial game at Portman Road saw the end of Paul Cook’s tenure at the Tractor Boys, with the mix of that result and their form in the league costing him his job.

Former Ipswich defender John McGreal has since stepped into the job on an interim basis, losing his first match against Charlton and then claiming a 1-1 draw on the road against Wigan Athletic.

The last thing Ipswich would have wanted though during a busy schedule and with Sunderland visiting Suffolk on Saturday, they may have seen a long trip to Cumbria to face Barrow again a bit of an issue.

And an issue is what it proved and if the Ipswich hierarchy wanted a decent run in the FA Cup then they will be incredibly frustrated.

Ipswich were 2-0 down by half-time thanks to goals from Jordan Stevens and Robbie Gotts, and the visitors could not muster up a goal in the second half as they stumbled to elimination.

One player who was given a chance from the start was forward Kayden Jackson, who started in the initial match last week at Portman Road but has only featured in the league twice.

He did nothing to convince that he should be getting more chances in the league though on a cold night at Holker Street – here’s how Ipswich fans reacted to his showing.

Kayden Jackson is appalling. He’ll probably score now. #itfc — Benno (@Benno1uk) December 15, 2021

Waiting for Kayden Jackson to do something #itfc pic.twitter.com/2kcqtOXd18 — Gary Slade (@garyslade1987) December 15, 2021

Jackson is so far from Norwood he's actually playing at Morecambe #ITFC — Roy Startup (@RoyStartup) December 15, 2021

Remind me how much we spent on Jackson again? #itfc — Andy, who tried to tell you. 😷🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@andymehen) December 15, 2021

Why has Norwood been taken off, surely the waste of space Jackson should have gone off #itfc — Steve Philpot (@StevePhilpot1) December 15, 2021

If Jackson has ever made a proper “grown ups” challenge in his whole time at #itfc then I must have been on holiday for that game. — Busta (@markdbliss) December 15, 2021

Piggot has looked better than both Norwood and Jackson – who has looked awful. Jackson should be nowhere near this #itfc team again. Woolfenden should start over Burgess and Toto. Tactically inept first half. — Gary Hawes (@garymhawes) December 15, 2021

I forgot how poor Jackson movement is.. doesn't attack the right spaces, poor movement off the ball. Whatever the lack of intelligent centre forward is #itfc — Matt Temple (@mtemple80) December 15, 2021