Ipswich Town

‘Appalling’, ‘Been missing for 83 minutes’ – These Ipswich fans react to performance of one player following FA Cup elimination

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Ipswich Town had a great chance to regain some confidence against League Two outfit Barrow in their FA Cup round two replay – but they fluffed their lines.

A 0-0 draw in the initial game at Portman Road saw the end of Paul Cook’s tenure at the Tractor Boys, with the mix of that result and their form in the league costing him his job.

Former Ipswich defender John McGreal has since stepped into the job on an interim basis, losing his first match against Charlton and then claiming a 1-1 draw on the road against Wigan Athletic.

The last thing Ipswich would have wanted though during a busy schedule and with Sunderland visiting Suffolk on Saturday, they may have seen a long trip to Cumbria to face Barrow again a bit of an issue.

And an issue is what it proved and if the Ipswich hierarchy wanted a decent run in the FA Cup then they will be incredibly frustrated.

Ipswich were 2-0 down by half-time thanks to goals from Jordan Stevens and Robbie Gotts, and the visitors could not muster up a goal in the second half as they stumbled to elimination.

One player who was given a chance from the start was forward Kayden Jackson, who started in the initial match last week at Portman Road but has only featured in the league twice.

He did nothing to convince that he should be getting more chances in the league though on a cold night at Holker Street – here’s how Ipswich fans reacted to his showing.


