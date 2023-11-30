Highlights Sunderland suffered a disappointing home defeat to Huddersfield, dropping to 11th in the Championship table.

Key players like Luke O'Nien and Dan Neil are expected to keep their place in the starting lineup against Millwall.

Mason Burstow could make a return to the starting lineup, providing a much-needed boost in goal scoring form for Sunderland.

Sunderland suffered a disappointing home defeat to Huddersfield Town on Wednesday evening.

A 2-1 loss to the Terriers saw Tony Mowbray’s side drop down to 11th in the Championship table.

The Black Cats had pulled the game back to 1-1 through a 40th minute Luke O’Nien strike, but a 67th minute goal from Delano Burgzorg sealed all three points for Darren Moore’s team.

Sunderland will be aiming to bounce back this weekend when they visit an out of form Millwall side.

What is the predicted starting lineup for Sunderland's clash with Millwall?

The Lions have lost three of their last four, and sit 19th in the table.

Here we look at the predicted starting lineup for the Wearside outfit’s clash at the Den…

GK: Anthony Patterson

Patterson has been the team’s first-choice goalkeeper throughout this season, performing well between the sticks.

He will keep his place in the side for the trip to London to take on Millwall.

LB: Trai Hume

Injuries have necessitated a move to left back for Hume at times this season, and this weekend could be another such instance.

The defender is a key figure for Sunderland, starting all 18 league games so far, and is likely to keep his place in the team this weekend.

CB: Daniel Ballard

Ballard is another key figure for Sunderland that has been ever-present in the starting lineup, so he is set to keep his place in the team.

CB: Luke O’Nien

O’Nien’s goal wasn’t enough to secure a result for Mowbray’s side midweek, but it will keep him in the team against Millwall.

The defender has missed just one of the club’s opening 18 games this campaign.

RB: Niall Huggins

Huggins was an unused substitute in the loss to Huddersfield on Wednesday, but could find himself back in contention this weekend.

The 22-year-old has impressed when given an opportunity in the side, and this weekend could provide him with another chance to show what he’s capable of.

CM: Dan Neil

Neil is a key figure for Sunderland, featuring 17 times out of 18 in the league this term.

The midfielder has contributed three goals and two assists, meaning it would be a surprise if he was dropped for the clash away to Millwall.

CM: Pierre Ekwah

Ekwah has struggled since returning from injury, which has led to him being eased back into the side.

Related Sunderland player's Leeds United reveal was no surprise as Victor Orta was in charge: View Despite being rated by Marcelo Bielsa, Niall Huggins was allowed to depart Leeds for Sunderland in 2021 - something United could come to regret

But a start against Millwall could be a good opportunity to prove he’s back to his best again.

LW: Jack Clarke

Clarke is the team’s top goal scorer with nine, although his last came at the end of October in a 3-1 win over Norwich City.

Despite the mini goal drought, there is no doubt that the winger will be one of the first names on the team sheet.

AM: Jobe Bellingham

Bellingham has become a key part of the Sunderland team since making the switch from Birmingham City last summer and is likely to keep his place in the team this weekend.

RW: Patrick Roberts

Roberts is in a good run of being in the side, starting all 10 of the team’s last league fixtures, and it is unlikely that run ends on 2 December.

ST: Mason Burstow

Burstow has been recovering from injury in recent weeks, and was only on the bench for the loss to Huddersfield.

But he could be in line for a return to the starting lineup this weekend, with Mowbray hoping for one of his strikers to find goal scoring form going into December.