Ao Tanaka has solidified himself as one of the league's best midfielders after just eight appearances for Leeds United, with his Man of the Match displays against Sheffield United and Watford highlighting his potential as a Premier League player.

The Whites are hoping to gain promotion this season, and it is likely that Tanaka will be integral to that. Daniel Farke's side will hope that many of the team can translate well to the top-flight, but the Japanese midfielder is one of the most likely to be able to step up if they reach their target for the 2025/26 campaign.

In signing him, Leeds have secured the services of a long-term target for a bargain fee. The reported fee involved of around €4 million (£3.4 million) ought to be one of the best transfer deals of the summer for Leeds, but also to any second tier side.

They have signed a peak-age operator with plenty of the required attributes to be a good performer in a dominant team, and his early-season outings are already cementing him as one of the league's best midfielders, alongside the likes of Josh Cullen, Josh Brownhill, Gus Hamer, Ben Sheaf, and one of his Leeds teammates in Ethan Ampadu.

Ao Tanaka's profile and start to the season

Many Leeds fans were hoping either one of Joe Rothwell or Tanaka would help to provide more X-factor to Ilia Gruev alongside Ampadu, but they had to both wait for their chance and have taken it with strong performances in the last three league outings alongside one another.

Having said thay, Tanaka is the true controlling influence, who will demand the ball and show intent to move it forwards, whilst also having the intelligence to slow down the tempo and retain possession when required, too. Farke will have a hard time fitting everyone in who deserves to start, but they required more of a natural specialist in the box-to-box role alongside Leeds' newly appointed captain, ideally.

Tanaka has quickly established himself as a key figure in Leeds' midfield, although he is now unable to play his most optimal No.8 role, he is shining as the slightly deeper player of Leeds' double-pivot alongside the AFC Bournemouth loanee.

It has not phased him whatsoever, showcasing a versatile skill-set that makes him totally indispensable. His technical abilities are matched by his intelligence on the pitch, with Tanaka often dictating the tempo of play through his first touch and sharp body swivels to evade pressure.

That press-resistance, combined with an impressive range of passing, is what sets him apart from most midfielders in the Championship. His incredible football IQ is a level above the second tier, even if this is the best standard of league he has played in so far.

Tanaka is a top-flight player in all but name. He reads the game with remarkable anticipation, positioning himself perfectly to intercept passes or create opportunities for his teammates by punching passes through the lines. Leeds fans may have been worried that they were losing some defensive solidity, but his defensive robustness complements his offensive capabilities.

Ao Tanaka's career stats - as per Transfermarkt (25/10/24) Team Appearances Goals Assists Kawasaki Frontale 94 10 9 Fortuna Düsseldorf 95 10 8 Leeds United 8 0 0 Japan 29 8 1

He’s the kind of player who always seems to know his next move before the ball arrives. This foresight, combined with his excellent range of passing, makes him a potent weapon in unlocking defences. However, he was able to play with both composure and bite on Tuesday night, despite being handed a yellow card in the 38th minute. That makes his performance all the more impressive, with Tanaka’s influence in the middle of the park so impressive in those circumstances.

When the team lost some control, he was the main player playing with a calm head against Watford, turning out of pressure and playing smart passes to get Leeds up the pitch again. His level of control and quality has been undeniable since his arrival at Elland Road.

Despite initially biding is time with four impressive cameo performances from the bench, he has now made himself virtually undroppable, but the last two fixtures were when Leeds fans realised they had a truly special footballer on their hands.

Ao Tanaka's recent performances

Tanaka is a player who can move the ball through the lines quickly, which is ideal for the array of attacking talent at Farke's disposal. Watching Tanaka glide across the turf, dictating play in the last two fixtures, has truly been a sight to behold. He seems to have that rare gift of making the difficult look effortless.

Sheffield United and Watford have only solidified his place as one of the Championship's standout midfielders. He's seamlessly adapted to life in English football, showcasing his technical prowess, intelligence, and composure on the ball. It’s not just his abilities that stand out, but the statistics match the eye-test so far.

Against Sheffield United on Friday evening, Tanaka was imperious. His work rate was exceptional, tirelessly covering ground and linking defence to attack with smooth efficiency. Every time the ball found its way to him, there was a sense of calm and purpose.

According to FotMob, he completed 67/75 passes, had 89 touches, but it was the defensive work that was also particularly impressive, with a tackle, a block, an interception, two clearances, seven recoveries, and seven further defensive actions. Then, according to FBref, 10 progressive passes in one game, having made 10 in total in the three games prior; and also 58 carries, which is his most in any of his Leeds games so far this season.

​​​​

If Friday was good and warranting of his Sky award, Tanaka’s performance at Elland Road against Watford was simply outstanding, and the latest example of his growing influence. He bossed the midfield with extreme confidence, dictating the tempo and never shying away from the physical battles. His ability to break up play and transition from defence to attack with such fluidity is a hallmark of his game.

He doesn’t just win tackles; he wins them cleanly and with purpose, setting Leeds up for quick counters. While his passing was even more effective against the Hornets. At a time when Leeds were struggling to retain possession, Tanaka was a calm head and posted a passing accuracy of 93.3%.

He had the second most passes into the final third of any player in the match, whilst having the most recoveries (11) of any outfield player ahead of Tom Ince and Brenden Aaronson. The midfielder also won the highest proportion of ground duels for anyone who attempted more than two, with seven out of nine won. Five tackles was only one fewer than he had made in the previous four games combined, all whilst on a yellow card.

His displays recently have cemented him alongside the very best the league has to offer, with Tanaka able to break up play and intercept passes or make himself an outlet for his teammates. His spatial awareness and feel for the tempo is excellent in that regard.

He combines grit with grace in a way that very few in the league can replicate. Tanaka is blending defensive solidity with forward thrust, offering an all-round midfield package that bodes well for the club’s promotion hopes. It’s clear that Tanaka is not just another cog in the Leeds machine; he is quickly becoming the engine that keeps it running.

For a player fresh from the Bundesliga 2, who has never stepped foot in Germany's top-flight, his impact has been nothing short of remarkable, and it feels like he's only getting started. Leeds have not yet seen the very best of Tanaka's attacking play and ability to crash the box, which could shine alongside Ampadu or Gruev at some stage, though.

For now, he is required to play a more defensive-minded role in orchestrating Leeds' forward play as a deep-lying playmaker and disrupting opposition attacks in the progress, with Rothwell more advanced. His performances in these games have drawn praise from fans and pundits alike, cementing his reputation as one of the most impactful new signings in the Championship this season.

Bristol City should be fearful of Leeds' latest star.