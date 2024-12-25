Leeds United made a much-needed midfield addition in August 2024 when they recruited Ao Tanaka.

With Archie Gray and Glen Kamara leaving, as well as Marc Roca, Jamie Shackleton and Lewis Bate, and Darko Gyabi heading to Plymouth Argyle on loan, both Tanaka and AFC Bournemouth loan man Joe Rothwell were vital signings.

The Whites had been linked with a move for the Japan international during the previous summer, but they were unable to get a deal over the line then.

But now they have him, they will be keen to see him shine throughout his stay at Elland Road.

Selling him on for a profit would be a real bonus for the Whites, but what he produces on the pitch and how consistently he can do it will end up defining how fans will look back at his time in West Yorkshire.

Turning away from his on-field performances, we take a closer look at what he looks set to earn in total during his spell at the Whites.

Ao Tanaka’s contract length at Leeds United

Considering he was only 25 when he joined and the fact they paid a fee to sign him from Fortuna Düsseldorf, it made sense for Leeds to tie him down to a long-term contract.

And sure enough, Leeds signed him on a four-year contract, potentially maximising their chances of making a profit on the midfielder in the future.

Considering how well he performed during the early stages of his time at Elland Road, the Whites' board's decision to tie him down to a long deal was fully justified.

The funds raised from the sales of Gray, Kamara, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter would have given them the opportunity to make this financial commitment, with the West Yorkshire side being able to balance their books effectively during that period.

How much Ao Tanaka could earn during his stay at Leeds United

Not only were Leeds able to balance the books during the 2024 summer window, but they are also recipients of parachute payments and the Whites may have had to offer Tanaka a fairly attractive financial package to lure him to Elland Road.

According to an estimate from Capology, the midfielder earns around £25,000 per week, which adds up to a gross earning per year of £1.3m.

That is a sizeable amount of money, but it's also not expected for a key player in a Championship team at the higher end of the division.

He isn't estimated to be earning as much as some others, but across his four years, he could potentially earn around £5.2m, if this estimate is anywhere near accurate.

Leeds United's highest earners (2024/25) (Source: Estimates from Capology) Player Estimated weekly wage Patrick Bamford £70,000 Junior Firpo £60,000 Manor Solomon £60,000 Pascal Struijk £50,000 Dan James £50,000 (Figures sourced on December 16th, 2024)

That amount of money will provide the player with long-term financial security - and he could potentially earn himself an even better contract in the future, so that £5.2m figure could turn out to be a minimum and not a maximum for the Japan international.

But it also remains to be seen whether he will leave before his four-year deal is up.