‘Anywhere but Spurs and Leeds!’ – Crunch Mourinho meeting set to take place: The verdict

Leeds United loanee Jack Clarke could be heading out of Elland Road, as he heads back to Spurs this weekend for crunch talks with manager Jose Mourinho, over what is planned for the second half of the season, according to Football Insider.

Clarke has been on the fringes of the first team squad at Elland Road over the first half of the season having arrived on a season-long loan, following his summer transfer from the Whites to North London.

So where is best for Clarke for the second half of the season?

Chris Gallagher

“Anywhere but Spurs and Leeds!

“Quite simply, he needs to be playing football regularly and it’s not going to happen at his parent club and it’s not happening at Leeds.

“He is unfortunate in the sense that Leeds are probably one of only a handful of clubs that wouldn’t start Clarke but that’s the way it has been this season.

“So, he should have no problems in finding another Championship club and it’s all about finding a side that will give him the minutes he needs on the pitch. It really is as simple as that – and there should be plenty of interest in the teenager.”

Louie Chandler

“I imagine it has to be another Championship loan.

“His confidence will have taken a battering since returning to Leeds on loan in the summer and is surely now well behind in terms of breaking into the Spurs picture.

“A loan back to a second-tier club who are under less pressure than Leeds and are therefore more likely to give him minutes would work perfectly for him I think.

“We must remember that Clarke is still very young. Perhaps a move to Swansea to work with Steve Cooper, someone famed for his work with youth, would be perfect for him.”

Kris Smith

“There’s no guarantee where he’ll end up after January but one thing that is certain is that Jack Clarke shouldn’t stay at Leeds too much longer.

“Having re-joined the club on-loan in the summer, it was expected that Clarke would continue to grow under Marcelo Bielsa as he starts his second season in the first-team, however, this hasn’t been the case.

“He has made just one league appearance this season in the 2-1 win over Luton, coming on to play just around 15 minutes for the Whites, which is nowhere near enough for a 19-year-old.

“There will be no shortage of clubs eager to take in Clarke and utilise his talents for the second half of the season, so it is wise for him to meet with Mourinho and discuss where his next move should be.

“That being said, he could hit the ground running after being recalled and stake a claim to make first-team appearances at Tottenham, as Ryan Sessegnon has.”