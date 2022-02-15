“Anything’s possible” – Birmingham City fan pundit issues verdict on where they will finish this season

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

A 14th-place finish for Birmingham City at the end of the campaign would be a major achievement after managing to steer themselves clear from relegation danger at this stage, according to FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland.

The Blues have endured a mixed season so far, climbing into the play-off places and fourth after a 2-0 victory against a very capable Derby County side back in September.

However, their form took a downturn following this victory as he won just two points from a possible 21 in their following seven league games and this inconsistency has been a real issue for Lee Bowyer’s men since that point following a reasonably promising start to his reign last March.

However, their recruitment in January has given them a platform to build on as they seek to look up the table rather than over their shoulder, with the likes of Juninho Bacuna and Lyle Taylor already making good first impressions at St Andrew’s.

Their 3-0 victory against Luton Town at the weekend, with winter additions Bacuna, Taylor and Onel Hernandez all scoring, could be the start of an exciting few final months of the season despite currently being down in 18th spot.

FLW’s Birmingham fan pundit Oxland isn’t setting his club’s ambitions too highly though, remaining pragmatic as he detailed what league position he would be happy to see the Blues finish in.

He said: “Very happy with the performance on Saturday and a much-needed three points.

“I thought we deserved the win, we were convincing and we finally got the rub of the green that we’ve been missing of late.

“However, we do just seem to have this luck against Luton. We’ve beaten them 8-0 on aggregate this season so Luton, I wish we could play them every week.

“In regards to the rest of the season and pushing on, I feel like we’ve potentially got the quality in the squad to move up the table a bit but I wouldn’t say a top-half finish.

“I think the further we could go is about 15th. If we could maybe nick 14th, I think that would be a great season for us but anything’s possible.”

The Verdict:

Birmingham fans will be prepared for just about anything, because this season could go any way after an influx of winter additions.

They may not be competing for promotion in the latter stages of the campaign – but it will be exciting to see how well they can do with fresh blood in the door in the West Midlands and if they can end the season on a bright note – that may give them a bit of momentum going into next season.

With several months between the end of one season and the start of another, they won’t want to have any regrets going into 2022/23 so whilst there isn’t a clear target to aim for, a finish away from lower mid-table would be a good achievement.

Spending much of their past few years in the lower half of the table, a finish of 13th or 14th is at least a slight improvement and though that isn’t exactly the most exciting way to end their campaign, this is a long-term project.

Bowyer and Gary Gardner have recruited well during their time together at the club so far – and this could end up being key to their future success so they are one team certainly worth keeping an eye on in the coming years.