Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney is attracting Premier League attention, according to a report from 90min.

The report claims that the 20-year-old's performances this season have caught the eye of Arsenal, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, and local rivals Newcastle United.

It is said the Riverside outfit could offer him another new contract but also that cashing in is not out of the question if a sizeable offer comes in.

Newcastle United eye Hayden Hackney

But would he be a good signing for Newcastle? And how much is he worth to Boro?

Josh Cole

This would unquestionably be a clever long-term investment by Newcastle, as Hackney has excelled in the Championship for Boro and possesses the talent required to feature at a higher level in the future.

Central-midfield is an area that Eddie Howe will be keen to bolster this summer after letting Jonjo Shelvey seal a move to Nottingham Forest in January.

Whereas Newcastle's qualification for the Champions League will inevitably result in them eyeing moves for more ambitious targets, this particular deal for Hackney could be equally as effective.

Boro will still be seeking a significant fee though for the 20-year-old, as his deal at the Riverside Stadium runs until 2026.

Unless they receive a major offer from elsewhere, Middlesbrough ought to retain Hackney's services for at least another season.

Ned Holmes

It's no surprise that Premier League clubs are aware of Hayden Hackney.

The Boro academy product enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough season under Michael Carrick and was a central figure as the Teessiders reached the Championship play-offs.

I'm not sure he's ready to be part of Newcastle's midfield but he looks like a star of the future so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the North East club splash the cash - and we know they've got a lot of that.

That could turn out to be a smart move but if he makes the move this summer, I'd expect to see him loaned back to the Riverside or elsewhere.

In terms of what he's worth, it's hard to say based upon just one season but I'd be shocked if Boro accepted anything under £10 million given his contract runs until 2026.

Justin Peach

Hackney has enjoyed a breakout campaign for Middlesbrough this season, rising to a first choice starter under Michael Carrick.

The system that Carrick has deployed with two holding midfielders has really allowed Hackney to flourish in his role as a number eight.

Seven goal contributions has shown that Hackney has comfortably taken to life in the second tier and did so playing for a side that was struggling initially for results.

This has inevitably led to many admirers across the leagues with Newcastle an interesting candidate. A step-up to the Premier League might be one too soon for Hackney, given this year has been his first season in the Championship after a loan spell at Scunthorpe in League Two last season.

That being said, his rise and influence in games made him undroppable for Carrick, suggesting it will take a significant fee to prize him away from Teesside. Not only that, but the academy graduate signed a new deal until 2026 in December, meaning any fee is likely to be excessive, and with Newcastle trying to keep within FFP restrictions, they might want to focus their resources elsewhere.