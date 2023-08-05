This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With Jason Knight departing Derby County for Bristol City earlier this summer in a £2 million deal, there are not many players left from the club's torrid last two years in the Championship between 2020 and 2022.

One player who remains though is 22-year-old midfielder Max Bird - but for how long is anyone's guess.

Bird played 43 times in all competitions last season and ahead of the 2023-24 League One campaign, the Rams academy graduate has been playing in a more advanced role to what he is used to playing.

Usually a holding midfielder, Bird has adapted during pre-season but could he be on the move before the September 1 transfer deadline?

Former Derby interim manager Liam Rosenior is keen to take Bird to Hull City of the Championship, with Derby turning down a bid earlier in the week that was described as 'derisory', per the Derby Telegraph, and it remains to be seen whether a fresh offer is made.

How long does Max Bird have left on his contract at Derby County?

Having signed his last deal back in September 2020 before the start of the 2020-21 campaign, Bird is currently contracted to Derby until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Much like Knight who has already departed this summer, Bird has less than 12 months remaining on his contract but should he decide to leave next summer, Derby would be entitled to compensation for his services rather than see him leave for absolutely nothing.

It would likely not be seven figures though, which could put them in a tough position this summer in regards to the 22-year-old.

County are on more of a sound financial footing since David Clowes took over last summer, but any money from Bird's potential sale - put together with the cash from the deal for Knight - could go towards bolstering Warne's squad in different areas.

FLW's Derby County fan pundit Shaun Woodward believes that whilst Bird shouldn't really be sold as he is an integral part of Paul Warne's side, any offers that reach a certain seven-figure amount may have to be accepted if they are just too good to refuse - whilst also naming Bird as the surprise package of pre-season.

"Whilst not new to us Rams fans, Max Bird in a more advanced position in the current formation has looked like a master plan," Shaun said whilst speaking to Football League World.

"He looks fit and full of confidence. I'm very impressed with him.

In regards to Bird's transfer situation though with Hull circling, Shaun said: "Max Bird isn’t going anywhere.

"As I’ve already commented, he’s looked fit and confident in pre-season.

"Similar to Knight going to Bristol City, I don’t see it as a step up other than in leagues.

"I think he gives us one more season and should we not go up then he leaves with our blessing.

" I wouldn’t consider selling but I guess from a business perspective anything over £4-5 million and I guess we’d have to consider."