“Anything less than £8m would be criminal” – Coventry City fan pundit reacts as Celtic/Rangers circle Gus Hamer

Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer has been impressive in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

The midfielder has six assists and two goals to his name this campaign, where he has made 27 appearances in the Sky Blues’ push for a play-off place.

However, when the summer arrives, Hamer will have just one year left on his contract and combined with his impressive performances, this has attracted interest from the likes of Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers.

With that being said, FLW asked our Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood what kind of fee he thought the Sky Blues could be demanding for Hamer this summer.

“It’s easy to see why sides are circling around Gus. He’s instrumental to everything we do.

“Best player I’ve seen in a City shirt in a long, long time.

“But, if we’re being realistic, the fact he’s only got 12 months left on his contract come the end of the season really does affect this.

“We’ve been undercut so many times in the past. We sold Maddison for a couple of million, Callum Wilson only went for a small fee as well – you see what these players go on to do and you just think – we should be getting so much more.

“So, for me, Gus, if he was to go in the summer, if he was to go for anything less than eight million pound then we will have shot ourselves in the foot.

“For what he brings to our side, and what we would need to replace him, anything less than £8m would be criminal in my view.”

Gustavo Hamer has certainly impressed at Coventry City as Mark Robins’ side have once again established themselves in the second tier.

With his contract running down in the summer, it is no great surprise that some really top clubs have been monitoring the 24-year-old.

If the Sky Blues are unable to agree a contract extension – the summer will likely be the right time to cash in on Hamer, rather than lose him on a free.

That being said, and as pointed out by Neil, the fact he has 12 months remaining on his contract is going to be a significant factor in the fee Coventry City do demand and why the £8 million pound valuation above could be hard to get.

Teams will no doubt low-ball the Sky Blues this summer – so it may be a case of Coventry having to show some resolve and wait it out for the right offer if they are going to get anything close to what Hamer is actually worth.