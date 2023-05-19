Manuel Benson has opened up on his Burnley future following the end of the Championship season.

Speaking in an interview with Het Laatste Nieuws, the winger has reiterated his desire to play in the Premier League with the Clarets.

However, he believes that his future at Turf Moor is not guaranteed going into the summer transfer window.

Does Manuel Benson have a future at Burnley?

The 26-year-old featured 33 times in the Championship following his move to Burnley last summer.

He contributed 11 goals and three assists as the side earned promotion to the Premier League in dominant fashion.

However, Benson made just 14 starts in the side and was supplanted in the team by Nathan Tella having initially arrived as the team’s starting forward on the right flank.

The Belgian confirmed that he wants to stay at Burnley, but left the door open for a potential move this upcoming transfer window.

“I have the intention to stay,” said Benson, via Sport Witness.

“You know it has always been my dream to play in the Premier League.

“In football, anything is possible – I’ve been in the world long enough to know that.

“I don’t put any pressure on myself.

“I just hope I can fulfill that dream.

“That’s always more fun when you can do it at a club where they already know you.

“Playing football against Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City… The level is even higher.

“But I took steps forward last season, became calmer.

“I choose my moments more; I now know when to try certain things during the match.

“And I’m always ready.”

Benson signed from Belgian side Antwerp last summer as part of Burnley’s overhaul of the first team squad under manager Vincent Kompany.

The Clarets will now be aiming to cement themselves as Premier League regulars once again, having fallen out of the division after six consecutive seasons just 12 months ago.

Should Burnley look to cash-in on Manuel Benson?

These comments do suggest that Benson would be open to a move if the right offer came along.

But Burnley should have no intention of selling given how the winger performed this season.

While Tella proved the more regular presence in the side, the youngster was only at the club on loan and has now returned to Southampton.

Benson could make the step up to the Premier League and will be a useful attacking option to have in the squad, even if another winger is signed in place of Tella’s absence.