Highlights Ipswich Town has expressed interest in Sheffield Wednesday winger Marvin Johnson, but conflicting reports exist about a £1m bid being rejected.

Johnson has been a key player in Wednesday's recent success, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 14 appearances this season.

Danny Rohl, the current manager of Sheffield Wednesday, has not made a decision on Johnson's future and acknowledges that anything is possible during the transfer window.

With the January transfer window open for business, one player attracting interest is Sheffield Wednesday winger Marvin Johnson.

Ipswich Town were linked with Johnson in the summer before he put pen-to-paper on a new contract at Hillsborough, and according to The Star, the Tractor Boys have reignited their interest in the 33-year-old.

Journalist Alex Crook said that Ipswich have had a £1m bid rejected by the Owls for Johnson, but there have been conflicting reports, with the East Anglian Daily Times claiming that no offer has been lodged, and revealing that the club are unwilling to pay a significant fee for him.

The Star reports that the "initial enquiry was based around a free transfer deal with possible incentive payments", and with two weeks remaining until the deadline, it remains to be seen whether negotiations will progress between the two clubs.

Johnson starred for Wednesday as they won promotion from League One last season, but he was surprisingly frozen out by former manager Xisco Munoz at the start of the campaign.

However, Johnson was brought back into the fold following Danny Rohl's arrival in October, and he has impressed since his return to the team, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 14 appearances.

Johnson has played a crucial role in the Owls' recent upturn in form, and Rohl's men currently sit 23rd in the Championship table, five points from safety.

Amid interest from Ipswich, Rohl admitted that no decision has yet been made on Johnson's future, and he refused to rule out an exit for the winger this month.

"This is a moment in the transfer window and it doesn't mean there is immediately a move in one direction or another direction. We can look, we have some days where we can do something and decide what is best for the team. This is our job as a club and we have to prepare in both directions," Rohl told The Star.

"In the transfer window anything is possible in both directions. What is clear is that he is a starter at the moment, he has a lot of running forward, he has made improvements in defence and he is a good left full-back for us and he is helpful. In the end some decisions are on the other table, not my table.

"Marvin did well and gave us a good impact, he tried everything and was fantastic.

"I have had a lot of talks and conversations with my players in the last days, this is important. It is about the games. Especially with Marvin, I have a good relationship. I brought him back on track. In October he was far away from the team and now he has performed well, he showed his performance and his attitude and this was so important for me. It is a good sign and we will see what we can do. He is a fantastic player in fantastic shape."

Sheffield Wednesday must not sanction Marvin Johnson departure

It is a big decision facing the Owls on Johnson's future.

Wednesday may be tempted to cash in on Johnson if they were to receive a sizeable offer from Ipswich, and with the Tractor Boys currently sitting third in the table, the prospect of playing Premier League football at Portman Road could be appealing to the winger.

However, Johnson is one of the Owls' most consistent performers, and it would be a huge blow to their survival hopes if he was to depart this month.

Rohl's comments will be concerning for Wednesday supporters, but it is clear how highly Johnson is rated by the German, and the club must do everything possible to hold on to him.