Highlights Wayne Rooney faces high expectations as the new manager of Birmingham City after the success achieved under John Eustace's tenure.

Birmingham City is currently in a strong position in the Championship table, but maintaining that success throughout the season will be challenging.

Rooney will need to acclimatize to his new role and may face teething problems as he tries to match Eustace's achievements and lead the team to the playoffs.

Wayne Rooney faces some testing trials and tribulations at Birmingham City.

It's a good gig for him, make no mistake about that, but the galvanisation and progression accumulated under the tuition of John Eustace has set the standards at St Andrews', and he'll have to meet them after taking the reigns.

Supporters are rightly aggrieved at the sudden dismissal of the former-QPR assistant given what he achieved with the club, from keeping them afloat last term to directing an early-season surge towards the right end of the second-tier table after so many years in the opposite direction.

He'll find himself being compared to Eustace on a routine basis, as Blues fans will only get over his controversial sacking if his achievements are matched or trumped.

Where are Birmingham City in the Championship table?

Heading into the international break, Birmingham sit in a very healthy position.

Two commanding victories on the trot has them currently stapled in sixth position, which is unchartered territory for the side given their fortunes in recent years.

Eustace had Birmingham on a red-hot run of form during the early stages of the season and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has outlined that Rooney will have to keep that going if he doesn't want to be classified as a failure with the club.

Where does Wayne Rooney need to finish in the Championship with Birmingham City?

Prutton explained: "It's up to them, they made their decision, they're going to have to live and die by it but I wouldn't be surprised to see John Eustace go to another Championship club and do very very well.

"That would be chastening if Birmingham City don't do well, but under Wayne Rooney they've got a manager who's gloriously ambitious, Ashley Cole, John O'Shea, trusted lieutenants, men that have played at the very highest level.

"If you don't walk into a training ground and see those three and think 'my game has got to go up a few notches', then you're in the wrong sport!"

"I think what I've seen so far, they've got a collective that can compete with the rest of the division.

"I think Leicester look absolutely fantastic with a deep squad, Ipswich Town are bursting ahead with the momentum garnered off promotion last season.

"Preston we saw fall away at the end of last season when it came to mounting a play-off push, Sunderland chastened of course by that defeat against Middlesbrough but a wonderful young team that Tony's (Mowbray) put together and Leeds, we would assume that they would be up there.

"The other names still in and around that mix down to Southampton and West Brom you'd feel would be in the final knocking so I think Birmingham have done incredibly well to keep up the pace with the other teams that we're talking about so far, not in any way is that said to be condescending to what they're about or the squad they've got at their disposal.

"But if you bring a manager and a man in such as Wayne Rooney that has played for glorious football clubs, that has achieved and climbed mountainous peaks as a professional player, he's not come in to make sure that Birmingham are in the top-half of the Championship.

"He begins with them in sixth in the play-offs, anything less than the play-offs would be a failure I think.

Can Wayne Rooney really finish in the Championship play-offs with Birmingham City?

Birmingham do appear in a strong vein as things stand, but maintaining that for the remaining 35 fixtures feels a tall order.

The surrounding teams in the division may only go from strength to strength as the season draws on, and players will also need to acclimatise and get used to Rooney's methods - which is never a simple process.

They could face teething problems in doing so as Eustace is a hugely popular figure who got the maximum out of the individuals at his disposal, although Rooney will likely have more financial backing in the January transfer window.

Still, he's not of the same calibre of Eustace and that could decide Blues' season.