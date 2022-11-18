“Anything around £5m would be lovely” – Reading FC fan pundit issues Lucas Joao claim as January window looms

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Reading star Lucas Joao’s contract expires at the end of the current season.

The forward has been a key figure for the Royals in recent seasons – bagging 39 goals from 98 league appearances since arriving from Sheffield Wednesday.

But it is entirely within the realms of possibility that the 29-year-old departs the Madejski Stadium mid-season, with the Royals potentially looking to cash in on one of their highest-value assets.

FLW’s Reading fan pundit Johnny Hunt believes a fee between one and two million pounds would be a worthwhile sum for the club to receive, should an offer come in for him in January.

One silver lining of this possible departure has been highlighted, with the future of Andy Carroll likely to be secured should Joao exit the club.

While the Portuguese player has been a standout for the club over the last few years, this Reading supporter believes that cashing in on him may prove the more beneficial decision in the long run.

“It’s a difficult one,” Hunt told Football League World.

“I think obviously anything around £5m would be lovely, but it’s not going to happen.

“If he does decide that he wants to go, then somewhere between £1 million and £2 million would be great if that happens.

“The agents call the shots on this now.

“If he does go then maybe that frees up the money for Andy Carroll to stay, that’s one way of looking at it as a positive.

“I would actually like him to stay for the rest of the season because on his day he does score goals.

“He’s been a bit hit and miss this season, he doesn’t always fit into the style of play that Ince wants, I think.

“When you’ve got him, [Yakou] Meite, [Shane] Long, Carroll, Femi Azeez to come back, that’s a lot of options to be able to juggle in a crazy football season so we’ll see what happens.”

Reading are currently 12th in the Championship following a bright start to the season.

Paul Ince’s side have earned 29 points from their opening 21 games as they seek to maintain their position in the second division.

Up next for Reading is the visit of Coventry City on 10 December following the conclusion of the World Cup break.

The Verdict

Joao has been such a key figure for Reading in the last couple of seasons that letting him go would be such a blow.

But for the financial health of the club, perhaps cashing-in on him in January may be the smarter move.

If a potential sale could help Ince reinforce the side then it could also help to improve the squad at his disposal.

Ideally, a new contract would be agreed, but it is now looking increasingly unlikely so a January sale should be considered by the club.