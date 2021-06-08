‘Anyone with that kind of goalscoring record is going to attract attention’ – West Brom eye in-demand striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are understood to be one of the sides eyeing journeyman striker Kyle Lafferty.

Sources have informed Football League World that a string of EFL clubs are keen on the 33-year-old, who is set to become a free agent this summer, with Albion, Birmingham City and Derby County among the sides keen.

So, would he be a good signing for the Baggies? And is he needed?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

There’s certainly a need for West Brom to get a striker on board this summer, someone to play through the middle and provide a focal point.

In Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson, there are two players happy dropping off onto the left, whilst the Baggies have options on the right too.

A player to come in and hold the attack together is essential and I don’t think Lafferty would be a bad option.

It’s not that the No.9 of choice has to be prolific as he’s got goals in and around him. He just needs to occupy defenders and bring the best out of those that play in those other attacking positions.

You could see it working out in a similar fashion to how it worked with Charlie Austin and Hal Robson-Kanu last time out.

Phil Spencer

I just can’t see this happening.

Kyle Lafferty is a player with a decent track record over the years and of course his international pedigree makes him a good player, but I’m not sure that he’s what West Brom are looking for.

The Baggies need to be challenging for the Championship title next term and I just don’t see Lafferty being a player to improve their squad.

The 33-year-old has been impressive for Kilmarnock of late, but in truth he’s never really done it during his time in England in his career to date.

For me, I can’t see this happening unless West Brom are desperate and if he is going to move, it’ll be to a lower Championship or League One side.

Ben Wignall

If this was last year then I would think that Lafferty would need a League One club to get his career back on track, having had a brief spell at Sunderland that failed to yield any success.

Similarly, when his deal with Italian side Reggina ended this past January it seemed as though the Northern Ireland international’s career was going on a bit of a downward spiral, but he’s proven everyone wrong at Kilmarnock in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

13 goals in as many outings for Killie have breathed a new lease of life into Lafferty’s career and anyone with that kind of goalscoring record is going to attract attention.

Is he good enough for a West Brom team though that will be looking to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking? I’m not convinced.

He could perhaps provide decent cover in the mould of a Hal Robson-Kanu who has recently departed the Baggies but you can’t imagine him starting games for the club – I do think though that Lafferty could start games at certain Championship clubs and they may be a better move for him than the Baggies.