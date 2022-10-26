“Anyone who does pay that is going to be ripped off” – West Brom fan pundit laughs off transfer speculation regarding Championship striker

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackpool striker Jerry Yates is gaining a lot of attention from other clubs if reports from this past weekend are to be believed.

Per The Sun, a plethora of outfits from the Premier League, Championship and Scotland have been scouting the 25-year-old and were in attendance at Bloomfield Road on Saturday to see him head home a brace in a 4-2 victory for the Seasiders over bitter Lancashire rivals Preston North End.

Yates’ two-goal salvo took his tally to eight goals for the 2022-23 season, with six coming in his last four outings, and two of Blackpool’s Championship rivals in Watford and West Brom are believed to be keen on his services come January, with a £5 million price-tag mooted.

West Brom have struggled with their striking options so far this season, with Karlan Grant an unpopular figure amongst the fanbase and Daryl Dike sidelined since pre-season, so a new forward could be on the agenda in January.

FLW’s Baggies fan pundit Matt though does not believe that the club have the financial capabilities to pull such a move off, though.

“My reaction to the links with Jerry Yates are – £5 million? I don’t think we could afford that in five million years let alone now,” Matt said.

“There is no chance we are paying £5 million for anyone at the moment – the club is probably worth about £5 million if I am honest with you.

“Decent enough player I suppose from what I’ve seen of him, he’s scored a lot of goals in League One, hasn’t really had it all his own way in the Championship but has still bagged a few.

“However, £5 million? Nowhere near that, he’s definitely not worth that – anyone who does pay that is going to be ripped off I think. We’re never paying that at all – I can’t get past that so can I see it happening? Not a chance.

“I can’t see Albion spending any money in January considering our previous business was free agents so possibly a few loans or we could see a replication of the (Brandon) Asante deal as during his time at Huddersfield, Carlos Corberan had a knack of spotting lower league talent.

“But then again, he’s had the likes of Leigh Bromby at Huddersfield spotting that as opposed to the complete lack of footballing structure and know-how we’ve got at Albion.”

The Verdict

The stance from Matt is strong but considering West Brom hardly spent anything over the summer, then you can’t blame him for being skeptical.

However, Daryl Dike did come in last January in somewhat of a surprise £7 million deal, but considering that hasn’t worked out yet so far, it’s unlikely that Carlos Corberan is going to be afforded the same kind of cash right now that Valerien Ismael was.

Yates is currently experiencing a purple patch and has already matched his goal tally for the Championship last season, so it would right now be a risk for anyone to drop £5 million on him, let alone a club that doesn’t seem to have that much money.

Yates could move along from Bloomfield Road in January, but it’s very unlikely to be West Brom that is his potential destination.