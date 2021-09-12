‘Anyone else still smiling?’ – These Sheffield United fans react to social media message from key figure

Sheffield United picked up their first league win of the season in style yesterday as they thrashed Peterborough United 6-2 at Bramall Lane.

Great victory yesterday at Bramall Lane. The players are starting to trust they can play good football and win games. That’s the most important thing. 👍 #SUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/ugBGzn7tsH — Slavisa Jokanovic (@Jokanovic) September 12, 2021

It was a complete attacking performance from the Blades, with Morgan Gibbs-White, Iliman Ndiaye and Billy Sharp among the standout performers for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side.

Taking to Twitter, the Serbian boss praised his group for the way they performed as he starts to get his ideas across to the team.

“Great victory yesterday at Bramall Lane. The players are starting to trust they can play good football and win games. That’s the most important thing.”

Jokanovic had been known to be an attack-minded coach but the Blades had only scored one goal in their first five Championship fixtures after a tough start to the campaign.

Therefore, the manner of the victory delighted the support, who are hoping that things have now clicked as they look to push up the table and compete for promotion.

So, there was plenty of positive responses to Jokanovic’s tweet and here we look at some of the reaction…

Brilliant! Anyone else still smiling? ⚔ — Hal – Sheff United Way🎙⚽️⚔️ (@HalTheBlade) September 12, 2021

Movement was key for me. The front line was never stationery. Combine that movement with the possession we've been having and we will be almost unstoppable — Lewis Grayson (@megalewis81) September 12, 2021

Thanks for entertaining the fans Gaffer. It’s been a long time since I’ve walked out of the Lane smiling my head off. — Kerrie roebuck (@KerrieRoebuck) September 12, 2021

Absolutely fantastic game a great day for management , players , fans 🔴⚔️⚽️⚫️ UP THE BLADES👏👏👏👏 — Jamie Davies🔴⚪️⚫️⚔️ (@daviesblades83) September 12, 2021

Brilliant you include Fleck in that montage, gonna be huge again this year — Phil Jackson (@goodolblade) September 12, 2021

Brilliant slavisa 👍👍UTB — James THACKER (@JamesTH76692468) September 12, 2021

Well done gaffer. Glorious performance. — Alec Proffitt 🧡 (@GinnerWina) September 12, 2021