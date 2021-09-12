Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield United

‘Anyone else still smiling?’ – These Sheffield United fans react to social media message from key figure

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sheffield United picked up their first league win of the season in style yesterday as they thrashed Peterborough United 6-2 at Bramall Lane.

It was a complete attacking performance from the Blades, with Morgan Gibbs-White, Iliman Ndiaye and Billy Sharp among the standout performers for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side.

Taking to Twitter, the Serbian boss praised his group for the way they performed as he starts to get his ideas across to the team.

Great victory yesterday at Bramall Lane. The players are starting to trust they can play good football and win games. That’s the most important thing.”

Jokanovic had been known to be an attack-minded coach but the Blades had only scored one goal in their first five Championship fixtures after a tough start to the campaign.

Therefore, the manner of the victory delighted the support, who are hoping that things have now clicked as they look to push up the table and compete for promotion.

So, there was plenty of positive responses to Jokanovic’s tweet and here we look at some of the reaction…


