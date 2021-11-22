‘Anyone but Johnnie Jackson would be an insult’ – 49-year-old linked with Charlton Athletic job: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is interested in taking charge of Charlton Athletic, according to London News Online.

Nigel Adkins was sacked last month and Johnnie Jackson has impressed as interim boss but is yet to be given the job permanently and it seems the Addicks do have other options.

Hasselbaink, 49, is one of those but would he be the right appointment?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Marcus Ally

At this point, anyone but Johnnie Jackson would be an insult. Even if Jackson had started poorly and a new manager needed to be sourced, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink would be very underwhelming.

He has never succeeded anywhere other than Burton Albion. Northampton Town was an enormous struggle and he did not hang around at Queens Park Rangers.

Yes, he is doing well playing some pretty turgid football on a small budget at Burton. But that experience is not transferable to managing Charlton, the expectations are so different.

No talks have taken place, so the South London Press have merely been covering old ground. Thomas Sandgaard has previously said that up to 30 candidates have been profiled, Hasselbaink seems to have been one of them but there are no developments that suggest he will get the manager’s job at The Valley.

George Dagless

I think he could potentially do a good job there over time as he has done fine work with Burton but, for me, there’s little need in going down this route.

It’s pretty clear that Johnnie Jackson is the man most Charlton players and supporters want in charge for the longer term and I think they would only accept someone else if it was a really big coup managerial-wise for League One.

That said Hasselbaink is a manager that probably doesn’t fit that description, with all due respect to the job he has done with the Brewers, and I just think there’s no need to veer away from what Jackson appears to be doing right now.

Adam Jones

Why change something that isn’t broken?

Johnnie Jackson is doing a fine job at the helm right now after winning 13 points from a possible 15 in his opening five league games – and he seems to fit the mould at The Valley.

Knowing the club inside-out, he would be a great appointment until the end of the season, then giving the Addicks’ hierarchy the chance to assess his performance and judge whether he deserves a longer-term deal.

On the other hand, you have Hasselbaink who isn’t exactly a popular figure at the club after an underwhelming spell as a player between 2006 and 2007.

He’s certainly a talented manager and the fact he was appointed by QPR shows that – but a move to The Valley just doesn’t seem like the best fit and he hasn’t exactly got off to the best start to the season with Burton.

With how liked Jackson is, I can’t see this appointment being a major success and would probably dampen fans’ morale in south east London, not exactly Hasselbaink’s fault though.