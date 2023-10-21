Highlights Tyler Adams, former Leeds United midfielder, faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines for AFC Bournemouth due to a hamstring injury.

Adams joined Leeds last summer and played impressively until his season-ending hamstring injury.

Leeds sold Adams and replaced him with multiple midfield signings, including Ethan Ampadu, who has exceeded expectations and become a fan favorite.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed former Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines for AFC Bournemouth with a hamstring injury.

The 24-year-old only joined Leeds last summer in a deal that was believed to have cost the club around £20 million from RB Leipzig. Adams signed a five-year deal at Elland Road until the summer of 2027.

The defensive-midfielder came in with good experience at the elite level, having played 75 Bundesliga games, as well as another 18 games in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League. Adams also has 36 caps for the USA.

He impressed at the base of Leeds' midfield last season, playing 26 times before an injury to his hamstring ended his campaign in February. That was an injury which required surgery to help recover.

However, his reputation and pedigree was still always likely to make it hard for the Whites to retain his services in the second tier.

Interest in the midfielder was plentiful, with The Athletic claiming Aston Villa were "having a look" at the midfielder during the transfer window, as well as the The Daily Mail also revealing that Adams had been a target for Nottingham Forest this summer.

However, the club most interested late on in the window, was Chelsea. The Blues had agreed a deal to sign the 24-year-old earlier this window, before pulling out of the move at a very late stage and instead opting for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia instead.

News that the deal had fallen through prompted interest from Bournemouth, who eventually completed a deal on 20th August for a fee of around £23 million plus add-ons.

How has Tyler Adams got on for Bournemouth?

That hamstring injury forced him to miss almost all of pre-season for the Whites, but it did not deter Bournemouth from signing him, and he passed his medical.

He even played 20 minutes in the EFL Cup third round win over Stoke City, coming off the bench in that 2-0 victory.

However, Adams has yet to play a single minute of Premier League football this term, missing all of Bournemouth's available games since joining the club.

The 24-year-old won't be playing a part in any action for the foreseeable as well. Romano revealed that his last surgery was not as successful as hoped, keeping him out until February 2024.

How will Leeds view the Adams deal now?

Of course, this news will have seen any sour feeling towards Adams and Bournemouth dissipate for the most part now. Leeds sold an injury prone player and replaced him with multiple midfield signings instead.

What's also made it easier to stomach the blow of losing Adams has been the performances of new signing Ethan Ampadu, who is capable of the ball-winning that Adams is renowned for, meaning they didn't need the pair as a midfield partnership in Farke's double-pivot.

The Wales international penned a four-year deal at Elland Road, and joined the club for a fee of around £7 million plus add-ons, per Phil Hay of The Athletic. He has been arguably the best midfielder in the division since his arrival as well.

He's perhaps exceeded expectations, and his performances in defensive-midfield by collecting the ball from the centre-backs and goalkeeper and disrupting play, have earned him high praise from the fanbase, where he has quickly become a fan favourite.

He has replaced Adams effortlessly, whilst also providing a good amount more with the ball, too. Ampadu is a Premier League player in waiting, and has proven to be a high-quality, press-resistant defensive-midfielder. Ampadu cost a fraction of what Adams did as well.

He wasn't the only midfielder through the door at Elland Road, with Leeds also signing Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara on top of Ampadu for less than what one Tyler Adams cost Bournemouth. Leeds have become a better team following the sale and certainly haven't missed his presence.

The latest hamstring injury news just adds an added layer of smugness for Leeds fans when looking at their midfield options in the Championship when compared to what they had in the top-flight last season.