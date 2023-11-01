Highlights Leeds United face a tough test against league leaders Leicester City, with a 14-point gap between the two sides.

Joe Rodon's fitness is uncertain, which could be a blow for Leeds as he has been a standout performer in defense.

Leeds have struggled defensively when Rodon is absent, as shown in previous matches against Cardiff City and Southampton.

Leeds United face the toughest test of their promotion credentials so far later this week, as they travel to the King Power Stadium to take on runaway league leaders Leicester City.

There may not have been too much between the two sides last year as both were relegated from the Premier League, but this season the Foxes have opened up a chasm to most of the division.

Indeed, though Leeds are third to Leicester's first, there is a whopping 14 points between the two sides - testament to the frankly astonishing start that Leicester have made to proceedings this year.

It will be a hard ask to get something for Leeds this Friday night, then, and the task will be made even harder if Joe Rodon is not fit.

Joe Rodon fitness latest

Rodon, 26, pulled up during the win over Huddersfield Town last time out, and had to hobble off as he was replaced by Liam Cooper.

Speaking to the press after the game, though, manager Daniel Farke remained cautiously optimistic that he might yet be able to feature in the game.

Quoted by Leeds Live, he said: “Joe Rodon felt something in his hamstring, not an injury, but due to the workload I had to take him out.

"Joe didn't want to risk anything, I don't think it's a major injury. It would be beneficial over the next one or two days that we calm the load a bit and we have a bit more time until we play on Friday evening.

“Joe will hopefully be available, but we will await the outcome, I am quietly confident and optimistic.”

Rodon missing could be real blow for Leeds

Farke is remaining upbeat, then, but there will be concern if Rodon does miss out against Leicester.

Rodon has been one of Leeds' best performers so far this year, with him providing a consistently strong presence in the middle of the defence, bringing out the best of Pascal Struijk at left centre-back and covering right-back, which has been something of a problem position for the Whites.

As per Whoscored.com, Rodon ranks first amongst Leeds' centre-backs for blocks, clearances and interceptions so far this season.

With Rodon Starting P W D L GD PPG 10 6 3 1 +9 2.1 Without Rodon Starting P W D L GD PPG 4 1 1 2 0 1

When he has been missing, it has really told, with Liam Cooper coming in and altering the balance in the back-four; Struijk has to shift to right centre-back, where his progressive passing is less effective and Leeds' build-up suffers with two left-footed centre-backs.

Indeed, against both Cardiff City (before Rodon signed) and Southampton, we saw what missing Rodon can do for the Whites negatively: they conceded twice poorly against Cardiff, whilst Southampton ripped through them three times in 45 minutes at St Mary's.

Early in the year, Cardiff really should have beaten the Whites, only to draw 2-2 - granted Cooper was on the scoresheet there, but the momentum in the game shifted after he was substituted, allowing Struijk to play at left centre-back alongside Charlie Cresswell. Whilst against Southampton, the St Mary's side were up and running fast and never looked back as they won 3-1.

This obviously can't all be pinned on Cooper, of course, but it shows more how the defence and its rhythm is impacted badly when Rodon is out of the side.

Against a team as potent as Leicester, then, Whites fans will hope they are going to see Farke's optimism pay dividends.