Sheffield Wednesday have failed to secure automatic promotion back to the Championship despite earning over 90 points.

A haul of 93 points has proven only enough for third in the League One standings, even with one more game to play.

Darren Moore’s side could end up with 96 and a play-off place if they win on Sunday afternoon against Derby County.

Were Sheffield Wednesday unlucky not to secure automatic promotion?

Last season, 93 points would have been enough for top spot in the table and would’ve been enough for a top two spot in any of the previous four campaigns, which has led to some labelling the Owls unlucky.

But FLW’s Wednesday fan pundit Callum Maxted believes bad luck is not to blame for the club’s misfortune.

The Owls' supporter has criticised the team’s performances over the last 10 games, claiming that their end of season form has cost the team automatic promotion.

He now hopes that the players can turn things around going into the play-offs in order to ensure promotion can still be secured.

“It’s a bit of both really,” Maxted told Football League World.

“A 90-point season any other season would be amazing, and 10 games ago I’d have said we should be aiming for more than 90+ points.

“The position we were in makes it seem like it can’t be luck.

“It’s not unlucky.

“The players in the last 10 games haven’t been good enough.

“That’s what got us to this point.

“And you can’t take credit away from the players from the other 30 games before that, but those 10 games have killed our season basically.

“I think the last two games are more important than any, because we’ve got to take a platform into the play-offs and hopefully we can do that.

“Hopefully we can finish strongly and put ourselves in a good position for the play-offs.”

Can Sheffield Wednesday earn promotion to the Championship?

The play-offs are a lottery but Wednesday should still fancy their chances.

Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers and one of Derby or Peterborough United will all prove worthy challengers for the final promotion place.

But Wednesday have been the best of those five teams this season, which is reflected in their points total.

Unfortunately for Moore, both Plymouth and Ipswich put in amazing seasons to just finish ahead, but the Owls cannot let the disappointment of missing out on a top two spot hurt their chances of winning the play-offs.