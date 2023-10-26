Highlights Middlesbrough's recent form suggests they should reject any offers for Hayden Hackney in January, as he has been a key player in their rise up the table.

Hackney's value is estimated at over £20 million, but the potential of promotion to the Premier League is worth much more than that.

Middlesbrough should wait until summer to consider selling Hackney, as they will have a better understanding of their promotion prospects by then. They should focus on strengthening their squad instead.

Middlesbrough could be facing a difficult transfer decision soon if reports are to be believed.

According to The Sun, Nottingham Forest have set their sights on their academy graduate Hayden Hackney.

The 21-year-old emerged as a bright, young talent under Michael Carrick last season, impressing with his performances as the team earned a fourth place finish in the Championship table.

Boro’s failure to gain promotion through the play-offs raised doubts over the future of key stars in the side, but Hackney was not one of them.

However, he is now being linked with a potential move away from the Riverside as he continues to put in noteworthy displays in Carrick’s side.

But the decision that faces Middlesbrough in January should be an easy one, all things considered.

Should Middlesbrough cash in on Hayden Hackney?

Middlesbrough’s form in recent weeks has seen them rise up the table from bottom to seventh after winning six games in a row.

The team has earned 19 points from their last seven games, amounting for all but one of their tally for the campaign so far.

If not for their poor start, they would be right in the mix with Ipswich Town and Leicester City at the top of the standings.

Hackney is one of just two outfield players to have featured in all 13 of the side’s opening fixtures, alongside Dael Fry in defence.

He has contributed one goal in that period, to go with the three he scored last season in 34 appearances, as well as four assists.

The midfielder has managed the step up from League Two, where he spent time on loan with Scunthorpe United, extremely well, becoming a key part of Carrick’s team.

It means that the second division side should reject any advances from Forest, or any other club, in the January transfer window if one arrives.

Hackney could be crucial to any promotion push, which could be worth more than any possible transfer fee that the Reds may offer.

How much is Hayden Hackney worth?

The youngster could realistically be sold for upwards of £20 million, but promotion to the Premier League would be worth so much more than that.

Replacing him would be difficult, especially in the winter market where it can be hard to find good value.

The potential of using Lewis O’Brien as a counter-offer would also not make up for the loss of Hackney.

The 25-year-old is currently on loan with Middlesbrough, but he has been unable to make the same kind of impact as his younger teammate.

An offer of £20 million with O’Brien included would not reasonably make it worthwhile for Boro either, it would be a big blow to their promotion hopes regardless.

Middlesbrough should at least wait until the summer before even considering cashing in on the player, as by then they will know whether promotion has been secured.

The team’s form at the moment shows that they may even have the consistency to chase down Ipswich in second place, so that is not worth messing with.

Instead, Boro should be considering what additions they can be making to bolster their hopes of a top flight return.