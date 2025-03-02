Four Charlton Athletic players are set to be out of contract in the summer as things stand.

The Addicks allowed a number of players to leave during the January transfer window, and there could be further departures at the end of the season when those players reach the end of their contracts at The Valley.

Tayo Edun and Rarmani Edmonds-Green completed permanent moves to Peterborough United and Leyton Orient respectively last month, while Nathan Asiimwe signed for Walsall, Zach Mitchell joined St Johnstone, and Terry Taylor moved to Northampton Town, all on loan deals until the end of the season.

Defender Dan Potts also left the club upon the expiry of his short-term contract and Allan Campbell had his loan spell in SE7 cut short before signing for Dundee United, as Nathan Jones looked to streamline his squad last month.

Now, let's take a look at which four players could be the next to head for the exit door at The Valley, with their contracts set to expire at the end of the season.

4 Thierry Small

If Charlton supporters could choose one player to sign a new contract between now and the end of the season, there is no doubt that it would be Thierry Small.

Small is set to be out of contract in the summer, and while he did recently admit that he would love to stay at The Valley beyond this season, it remains to be seen whether his representatives can reach an agreement with the League One club, especially after Championship outfit Preston North End were believed to be taking an interest during the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old may be waiting until he knows which division Charlton will be in next season before making a final decision over his future, as there is no doubt he has the potential to play at a higher level than League One in the future.

3 Chuks Aneke

Experienced striker Chuks Aneke is another player who is set to be out of contract at The Valley in the summer.

Chuks Aneke's stats for Charlton (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 126 27 11

The 31-year-old's fitness record means it is too risky to play him from the start, but he has not even been called upon from the bench as often as usual since the turn of the year.

Aneke's injury record may well be the reason that he is not offered a new deal and leaves at the end of the season, especially considering how many strikers are in the Charlton squad.

There is a case to be made that it could be worth keeping Aneke at the club, as his influence in the dressing room cannot be underestimated, but it would need to be on significantly reduced wages, and seems unlikely in all honesty.

2 Aaron Henry

Aaron Henry had his loan spell at National League side Rochdale cut short earlier this season after he picked up a long-term injury.

The 21-year-old has been highly rated during his rise through the Addicks' academy and he has made a respectable number of appearances for the first team but it will be interesting to see whether he is handed a new contract before his current deal expires in the summer.

The midfielder will no doubt be frustrated that his injury has come at a time when he needs to prove he is worthy of a new contract – though there is a one-year option in his current deal that could act as a stop-gap.

1 Tennai Watson

Tennai Watson has been sidelined by an injury for much of the season so far, which is the last thing he would have wanted in the final year of his contract at Charlton.

The right-back returned to first-team action during the Addicks' comprehensive victory over Exeter City at The Valley last weekend.

He will no doubt be hoping that he can make the most of any further opportunities he is given between now and the end of the season, in order to prove that he deserves to have his contract extended.