West Brom will be hopeful they can secure a return to the Premier League under Tony Mowbray.

The Baggies are competing for a fourth straight campaign in the second tier after being edged out of a play-off semi-final over two legs by Southampton last term.

Last summer, West Brom were set under an EFL-imposed business plan to avoid breaking Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR), and it is likely more high-earners will have to depart The Hawthorns in the near future for the club to become more free spending under controlling shareholder Shilen Patel.

As the end of the Championship season nears, a number of outgoings are likely to come from players whose contracts expire this summer, with Albion surely putting plans in place already to pave the way for younger and more hungrier players to enter the building.

With this in mind, Football League World lists the West Brom players who are out of contract at the club and are set to move away from The Hawthorns in the summer.

Ted Cann

First up is third choice shot-stopper Ted Cann, who has been in the West Midlands since the age of 16 after leaving Liverpool’s youth setup.

The 24-year-old linked up with Albion back in 2017 and has developed experience with the likes of Worcester City, Yeovil Town, AFC Telford United and, most recently, National League North Side Leamington in 2023.

Still playing as an understudy to the likes of Josh Griffiths and Joe Wildsmith, Cann may see this as the perfect opportunity to depart the Black Country and kickstart his career down the lower leagues.

Semi Ajayi

Next up is Nigerian international Semi Ajayi, who has made over 150 appearances for the club in all competitions and is in his sixth season in B71.

It’s been a frustrating season for the former Rotherham United defender, with two serious hamstring injuries derailing his campaign.

From this, the Baggies may be tempted to part ways with the 31-year-old and use the spare funds to recruit a more reliable defender from a fitness perspective to add crucial depth to the ranks.

Semi Ajayi's West Brom record - stats from Transfermarkt (*at time of writing) Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2019/20 Championship 43 5 0 2020/21 Premier League 33 2 0 2021/22 Championship 31 1 2 2022/23 Championship 22 2 0 2023/24 Championship 26 2 1 2024/25* Championship* 14* 0* 0*

John Swift

Midfielder John Swift is another who could be moving on this summer, with the former Reading man showing large periods of inconsistency in a blue and white shirt.

Failing to nail down a regular starting spot under either Carlos Corberan or Tony Mowbray this term, the 29-year-old may be keen to move on in a deal which suits all parties.

Grady Diangana

Rounding off the list is playmaker Grady Diangana, who has also been a frustrating figure for the Albion faithful to watch since making a permanent move back in 2020.

Recording eight goals and six assists to help Albion reach the Premier League under Slaven Bilic, the Congolese international has seen inconsistent runs of form and injury issues stutter his progress in the West Midlands.

Transfer speculation in Diangana emerged during the winter transfer window, with the forward reportedly turning down a pre-contract offer from Burnley, while Spanish outfit Celta Vigo and Italian side Parma registered an interest in securing his services.

From past links, you would expect Diangana to move on in the summer and try to get his career moving in a forward direction in a fresh environment.