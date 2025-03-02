There are numerous key Millwall players that are set to leave The Den this summer when their current contracts expire.

The Lions are on track to remain in the Championship for next term, and recently-appointed boss Alex Neil will likely have a pretty busy summer as he shapes his squad to his liking for the 2025/26 campaign.

Millwall made some smart moves in the recent January window, with the likes of Luke Cundle, Aaron Connolly, Tristan Crama and Camiel Neghli joining on permanent deals with a view to a potential play-off push this season and possibly the next.

As a result of those additions, there may be some players at the club who are wondering whether they are part of both Neil and Steve Gallen's long-term plans, with less than six months remaining on their contracts as of now.

FLW have rounded up those seven Millwall players who are out of contract at the end of this term and will be able to join another club on a free transfer ahead of next season.

George Saville

George Saville was initially coming to the end of his Millwall deal last summer, but he hit an appearance-based clause in April that triggered an automatic extension in his contract that will now see him depart the club in June 2025, according to the South London News.

The 31-year-old has made over 220 appearances for the Lions across four separate spells at the club, and has remained a key player this season, but now could be set to depart South Bermondsey for a new challenge in the summer.

George Honeyman

George Honeyman was reported to be heading into the final year of his Millwall contract last summer, and so is due to leave The Den at the end of this season after three years at the club following a 2022 move from Hull City.

He made 32 appearances in all competitions in 2023/24 despite missing the first two months of this season with a thigh injury, and seems to be enjoying his football at The Den this time around too, but has previously insisted that he is "relaxed" about the uncertainty of his contract situation.

Duncan Watmore

Tricky winger Duncan Watmore is another player who is heading towards the end of his current Millwall deal this season, according to Transfermarkt, and a renewal seems unlikely given the additions that the club made in the winter window last month.

Watmore joined the Lions from Middlesbrough in January 2023, and has played over 80 times for the club in the two years since. He is 30 years of age but certainly still has something to offer in the second tier.

Ryan Leonard

Ryan Leonard also had his contract extended by another season to 2025 last year after hitting an appearance target in 2023/24, and so his six-and-a-half-year association with the club looks set to come to an end in June.

The versatile midfielder is 32 years of age now, but still picked up the Supporters' Club Player of the Season award last term after impressing in a variety of different positions, and has been a key player under both Neil Harris and current boss Alex Neil so far this season when fit and available.

Billy Mitchell

Billy Mitchell is another Millwall midfielder who is set to be out of contract at The Den this summer, as per transfermarkt, and he has struggled for game-time this season, so an extension seems unlikely.

Local lad Mitchell has been with the Lions since under-15 level, but has suffered with injury issues over recent seasons, and looks set to depart in the summer at 23-years-old for the first move of his professional career.

Danny McNamara

Danny McNamara's Millwall contract ends in June, but he is unable to currently prove his worth to the club after suffering a serious knee injury last month, with no return date set as yet.

Danny McNamara's Millwall career statistics Appearances 149 Goals 2 Assists 4

The 26-year-old was linked with a move away to Stoke City in January prior to his injury, so a summer departure looks probable, but it remains to be seen if boss Neil wants him to stay around for another season at least.

Shaun Hutchinson

Lions legend Shaun Hutchinson was due to leave the club last summer, and was even named as a departure in their retained list following the end of last season, but he then returned to SE16 two months later on a one-year deal to provide cover at the back this term.

He has made over 250 appearances across nine seasons at the club, and is a bonafide Millwall hero who is sure to receive an emotional send-off when he does feature at The Den for the final time at some point over the next few months.