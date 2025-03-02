As the season enters the closing stages, on-field matters are of primary concern for Burnley, who find themselves in the thick of the Championship promotion race.

Aside from promotion, though, there are issues that the Clarets need to sort off the pitch, with that being that several of their stars have deals set to expire in the summer and a couple of those are regulars in the starting XI.

There are six players set to depart at the expiration of their Turf Moor deals in the summer, but if they are to leave, they'll undoubtedly be keen to sign off in style by helping Burnley back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The league is a crucial factor in the process too, as some of these players may stay for the Premier League, or may only be kept if Burnley are in the Championship, so it could be a huge factor in deciding who stays and who goes.

Connor Roberts

One of the higher-profile names looking at a summer departure, Connor Roberts, could be on his way out of Turf Moor at the end of the season.

Roberts has been a fixture at right back for the Clarets when he's been available this season and, despite coming to the twilight of his career, he's the sort of player they should endeavour to keep regardless of the division they're in.

The Welshman has previously spoken of a desire to return to Swansea before his career ends, so that's a possible avenue he could explore at the end of the season.

Jonjo Shelvey

Jonjo Shelvey only signed for Burnley in January, moving on a short-term deal that will keep him at Turf Moor until the end of the season, but he's found first-team opportunities limited since.

The former Forest man has been limited to mostly appearances off the bench, although he has impressed when doing so.

Whether he remains beyond the end of the season or not undoubtedly depends on how much he impresses over the remaining couple of months.

Josh Brownhill

There's no potential summer mover more high-profile than Josh Brownhill at Championship level, with Burnley's top scorer incredibly unlikely to be short of suitors in the summer.

The Clarets have already had to field off Premier League interest in Brownhill, but they're powerless to prevent the inevitable in the summer when his contract expires.

There doesn't appear to be a solution on the horizon between Burnley and Brownhill, so it's incredibly unlikely he remains at Turf Moor beyond the end of the season.

CJ Egan-Riley

If most Burnley fans were asked what to do with CJ Egan-Riley last summer, they'd have said sell him, but the season he's had has been nothing short of sensational.

The Manchester City academy graduate had bounced around on loan since moving to Turf Moor, but he's now finally established himself as a first-team regular, having been trusted by Parker earlier this season.

The fact he's only done that in the last year of his contract certainly isn't ideal, but he has admitted he'd love to stay with the club if a solution can be found.

Ashley Barnes

Something of a cult hero at Turf Moor, it caught everyone off guard when Ashley Barnes rejoined the club in January, but so far he's not done anything on the pitch to suggest he was brought in for that reason.

He's a great character to have off the field, but as far as his on-field input goes, it's mercifully small.

You'd imagine it would take a remarkable turn of events to see Barnes stay beyond the end of the season.

Nathan Redmond

Nathan Redmond is something of a lesser-spotted quantity at Burnley, as he hasn't kicked a ball in anger all season, owing to injury after injury, while he barely featured last campaign either.

Nathan Redmond 23/24 Burnley stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Starts Goals Assists 15 2 0 0

The 30-year-old's contract is up at the end of the campaign, and he looks set to depart having made next to no impact at Turf Moor.

Irrespective of what division the Clarets are in, keeping hold of Redmond probably wouldn't be a smart move.