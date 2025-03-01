Birmingham City are on the march to the League One title under Chris Davies, with strong investment in the summer paying dividends in the third tier.

Looking good to bounce back at the first attempt following relegation from the Championship last term, Blues have a few players set to leave on free transfers this summer.

Whilst focus will remain on trying to secure promotion via the league title at St Andrew’s, other clubs in the EFL might already be casting their eyes over Birmingham players for potential free transfers this summer – with a few coming to the end of their current contracts.

Lukas Jutkiewicz

Birmingham City legend into ninth full season at the club

Into his ninth permanent season as a Bluenose after signing a one-year extension last summer, Lukas Jutkiewicz is a modern-day Birmingham City legend.

But the 35-year-old has not been anywhere near as key to Birmingham’s plans as he has been in years gone by, even though Blues are operating in a division lower than last season.

That is because Birmingham brought in three strikers over the summer, including £12 million ace Jay Stansfield, Lyndon Dykes, and Alfie May.

If Jutkiewicz wishes to prolong his career, it appears that it will have to be away from St Andrew’s.

The Southampton-born forward has proven to be a valuable asset in the dressing room thanks to his experience and leadership.

Out of contract this summer, clubs lower down the EFL could be tempted to add experience to their ranks.

Grant Hanley

Scottish international drafted in for end-of-season run-in

All three of the players out of contract at Birmingham this summer are over the age of 30, highlighting Blues’ approach to aging players.

Birmingham City players out of contract this summer Player Age Joined (Permanently) Lukas Jutkiewicz 35 January 2017 Grant Hanley 33 January 2025 Myung-Jae Lee 31 February 2025

Interestingly, a player signed only in January is set to depart at the expiry of his contract this summer.

Grant Hanley was allowed to depart Championship side Norwich City in the latest transfer window, paving the way for a free transfer to Birmingham.

The 33-year-old was signed as reinforcement to the defence following an injury to Lee Buchanan, who was ruled out for the rest of the season in January following a knee issue.

Hanley’s signing is clearly short-term for Birmingham, with the Scottish international only tied down on a six-month contract.

Another experienced head like Jutkiewicz, Hanley could add leadership to any side in the EFL and Blues may even consider offering him an extension to provide some Championship nous.

Myung-Jae Lee

South Korean unknown brought in on short-term deal to cover injury problems

Myung-jae Lee is in exactly the same boat as Hanley, with the South Korean left-back joining Birmingham over the winter to add defensive depth following Buchanan’s injury.

More like-for-like than Hanley, the seven-time international is currently set to depart in the summer, with Lee currently on a short-term contract till the summer.

Prior to his move over to England, Lee had played the entirety of his club football in his native South Korea, most notably for Ulsan HD, where he made 249 senior appearance prior to his departure at the end of the 2024 K League season.

With an influx of South Korean signings to the EFL in recent seasons, Lee will hope that his move to Birmingham will open the door to another move within English football if he is released as expected this summer.