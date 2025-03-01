Sheffield Wednesday are approaching a pivotal summer transfer window, with multiple first-team players nearing the end of their contracts.

The club faces the challenge of maintaining sustainability while contending with a concerning history of transfer dealings.

Below, we take a look at 10 Wednesday players who could depart Hillsborough as free agents this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday’s out of contract players Player Position Joined club Akin Famewo Centre back 2022/23 Callum Paterson Utility 2020/21 Pol Valentin Right back 2023/24 Michael Smith Striker 2022/23 Barry Bannan Midfielder 2014/15 Liam Palmer Right back Joined academy 2010 Marvin Johnson Left back 2021/22 Mallik Wilks Winger 2022/23 Michael Ihiekwe Centre back 2022/23

Akin Famewo

A product of the Norwich City academy, Akin Famewo has accumulated substantial EFL experience at Charlton Athletic, Grimsby Town, and Luton before landing at Hillsborough.

However, injuries have significantly curtailed his contributions during the 2024/25 season.

If he can maintain fitness, he possesses the attributes to be a valuable asset at both Championship and League One levels.

Callum Paterson

An exceptionally versatile player, Callum Paterson has occupied every outfield position during his tenure at Wednesday.

Naturally a right-back or striker, he remains a dependable performer despite limited playing time this season.

A quintessential workhorse, his stats paint a picture of a player very much capable at the level.

Pol Valentín

Since arriving in the summer of 2023, Pol Valentín has struggled to establish himself within the Owls squad.

Nevertheless, the Spanish full-back has demonstrated glimpses of potential, suggesting he could thrive under the right tactical system.

Multiple Turkish Super Lig clubs have reportedly monitored his situation, suggesting his reputation remains intact despite restricted game time.

Michael Smith

A seasoned striker with a commendable goalscoring record across League One and the Championship, Michael Smith remains a dependable attacking presence.

His flawless penalty conversion rate further underscores his value.

His proven track record of delivering goals at multiple levels makes his contract situation particularly noteworthy; ambitious League One club Wrexham have reportedly expressed interest in the forward.

Barry Bannan

A linchpin of Sheffield Wednesday’s midfield for over a decade, Barry Bannan has been integral to the club’s identity.

As captain, he is both a leader on the pitch and a crucial presence in the dressing room.

His technical quality remains undiminished, with his passing range, creativity, and ball retention continuing to set him apart.

At 35, speculation naturally surrounds his long-term future, but his performances suggest he still has plenty to offer.

While his contract is set to expire, Bannan has reiterated his commitment to the club, though his role may evolve as Wednesday navigates the next stage of their progression.

Liam Palmer

A one-club stalwart, Liam Palmer ranks seventh in Sheffield Wednesday’s all-time appearance list, having been a dependable figure since emerging from the academy.

His recent testimonial match underlined his significance to the club, but with his contract nearing its end, speculation surrounds his future.

Known for his positional versatility - capable of operating at right-back, centre-back, and in midfield - Palmer remains an asset at League One level, though this summer may represent a natural changing of the guard.

Marvin Johnson

A capable and adaptable left-sided operator, Marvin Johnson has proven his reliability across multiple roles.

While his Championship tenure has seen fluctuating form, his effectiveness at League One level is unquestionable.

His ability to contribute both defensively and offensively, particularly through his crossing ability, makes him a valuable asset for clubs operating with wing-back systems.

Mallik Wilks

Currently on loan at Rotherham United, Mallik Wilks has struggled to establish himself at Sheffield Wednesday, failing to secure a regular spot in the starting XI.

He has looked more assured at League One level, where his direct running and attacking instinct are better utilised.

A versatile forward, Wilks is at his most effective when operating from wide areas, using his pace and dribbling ability to create openings.

While his inconsistency has hindered his progress at Wednesday, his raw talent could make him an appealing option for clubs seeking an explosive attacking presence.

Michael Ihiekwe