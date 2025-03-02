As the season heads into its final months, there is an increased focus on those Coventry City players who will be out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Frank Lampard has shown a willingness to extend the contracts of his most important players, recently tying Jake Bidwell down to a new deal after being impressed with the 31-year-old upon his arrival at the CBS Arena.

Coventry have seven players out of contract at the end of the season.

Ben Wilson

Goalkeeper Ben Wilson has been with the Sky Blues since 2019 and is currently the longest-serving Coventry City player at the club, alongside Josh Eccles and Jamie Allen.

In his six seasons at the club, however, he's only been able to nail down the number one spot on one occasion. In the 2022/23 campaign, he kept 22 clean sheets as he helped his side reach the play-off final, losing on penalties to Luton Town.

This season, he's struggled with a knee injury, appearing in only three Championship games. Oliver Dovin and Brad Collins have been wrestling for the starting spot all season, with Dovin seemingly making it his own during Coventry's impressive current run of form.

Wilson may be third choice when he comes back, so it will be interesting to see whether the 32-year-old will seek new opportunities after the season ends if he stays out of Frank Lampard's plans.

Jamie Allen

Like Wilson, Allen was brought to the club during the League One promotion-winning campaign in 2019/20 and has made over 150 Sky Blues appearances, including 40 across both league and play-offs during the 2022/23 season.

This season, despite being used sporadically at times, Allen has still found himself being used in prominent roles at times, more recently captaining the side in a five-game stretch at the start of 2025.

Coventry Live has reported that "conversations are ongoing" between Lampard and both Wilson and Allen, so the senior duo could be sticking around past this season.

Jamie Paterson

From a couple of players who have been at the club for six years to someone who will have barely crossed six months by the time his contract is up at the end of the season.

33-year-old Jamie Paterson signed for Coventry City on a short-term contract in February as Lampard looked to boost his squad depth amidst Coventry's current play-off surge.

Paterson is a Championship veteran. He's played over 300 times in the second tier and played 44 times in the 2023/24 season for Swansea City.

Jamie Paterson's 23/24 Championship stats - per Transfermarkt Games 44 Goals 7 Assists 6

After a short stint in the MLS, the attacking midfielder is back in England and would be a great depth option for an upper mid-table Championship side next season, whether that's at Coventry or elsewhere.

Jack Burroughs

Wide-man Jack Burroughs has been at Coventry City since 2009, but having played more games away from the CBS Arena on loan since his last contract extension in 2023, perhaps this summer could see the 23-year-old depart permanently for the first time.

Burroughs spent the opening half of the season on loan at Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock. Since his return in January, he's barely featured for Coventry and struggled to even make matchday squads, so perhaps a new change of scenery may be what he needs ahead of next season.

Ryan Howley

Another man who came through the youth ranks at Coventry and spent the first half of the season on loan at a Scottish side, 21-year-old Ryan Howley has just returned from Scottish Championship side Ayr United.

Howley only started three league games at Ayr and has struggled to make a Coventry squad upon returning.

Similarly to Burroughs, Howley could be subject to interests from sides lower down the pyramid on a free in the summer.

Cian Taylor

22-year-old goalkeeper Cian Taylor has yet to make a senior appearance for Coventry City since coming through the youth system.

He has experience in non-league and may end up dropping down there once his contract is up at the end of the season.

Harvey Broad

Despite having yet to make his senior debut at the club, expect Coventry City to look to extend the contract of promising full-back Harvey Broad.

Signing from Chatham Town in the Isthmian Premier League in the summer, Broad has been involved primarily in the Under-21 set-up at Coventry and has made a couple of senior matchday squads - most notably in their EFL Cup Third Road tie against Tottenham Hotspur.