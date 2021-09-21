‘Any chance you could add a few zeros to it?’ – Many Derby fans react to fresh report concerning Liverpool deal

Liverpool will reportedly pay Derby County £100,000 if 16-year-old Kaide Gordon makes his debut in the Carabao Cup tonight as expected, which has caused a stir among fans of the East Midlands club.

The teenager is a product of the Rams academy and was highly rated at Pride Park before he was sold to the Anfield outfit earlier this year.

According to The Telegraph, the sale of Gordon earned Derby an initial £1 million but that could rise to £3 million due to add-ons.

The report claims that the Championship club will receive £100,000 should the attacking midfielder make his Liverpool senior debut tonight as expected.

Gordon was omitted from the U23s squad for the game against Leeds United on Sunday hinting at his inclusion in Jurgen Klopp’s squad for the Carabao Cup tie against Norwich City this evening.

The financial windfall is likely to be well received by the East Midlands club given their current situation.

It was announced on Friday that Derby were set to go into administration – a decision that will bring with it a subsequent 12-point deduction.

The news concerning Gordon’s debut has caused a stir among Rams supporters, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

Good luck Kaide Gordon, I hope they send the money, I mean… I hope you get your debut! 👊🏻 #dcfc https://t.co/NVsplRq26q — Curt_Higgo (@CurtHiggo) September 20, 2021

Any chance you could add a few zeros to it? Please!!! — ⅅ𝑎𝑛 (@_D_A_N__) September 20, 2021

That’s us out of administration then 😂😂😂😂👍🐏🐏🐏 — Karl Smith🇬🇧 🐏🐏🐏 (@KarlSmi78761093) September 20, 2021

1 million pound 😂😂😂 how even is that legal https://t.co/15VRvWkubR — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) September 20, 2021

Will a premier league club do us a favour? Doubt it 😡 — Simon Martin (@fishler3791) September 20, 2021

Money for the administrator. — John Harrison (@GreatKnowleyRam) September 20, 2021

@mikeepritch …and here was me thinking we got shafted by Liverpool. £100k should keep us going for another 36 hours. Happy days. https://t.co/EiGqTdiWKm — Paul @ Kermis (@Kermis_cc) September 20, 2021