Leeds United have reportedly taken former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin on trial, and it could provide a boost to Plymouth Argyle.

The former Arsenal, Valencia and Villarreal star has been training at Thorp Arch in the hope he might land a contract, according to talkSPORT.

That may come as some relief to Plymouth, who currently have Leeds midfielder Darko Gyabi on loan from Elland Road, with any move for Coquelin likely to lessen the chances of any interruption for a loan move that is currently going well.

Pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer has provided his thoughts on the fresh development.

Carlton Palmer backs Gyabi to see out loan spell at Plymouth

The former midfielder believes that Gyabi's development would be best served remaining at Plymouth for the season and that Coquelin's situation should help that, but he points out that Leeds' injury list could make things difficult.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: “Plymouth will be hoping and keeping their fingers crossed that with Leeds United looking at bringing in another midfield player to help shore up with the injuries to Ampadu and Gruev, they don’t recall Darko Gyabi.

“The young player is flourishing at Plymouth at the moment. He’s having a very, very good season so far.

“But that’s what you do, that’s why you send young players out on loan, to get them game time and do exactly what Darko has done.

“But, obviously, with Leeds United being linked with Francis Coquelin and other players to come back in, obviously that’s why Leeds have sent him out on loan, to do that.

“If he continues to play the way that he is, yes, Plymouth may have a problem if there’s a recall clause. It wouldn’t surprise me, if the injuries continue, that Darko is recalled in January.

“But, at the moment, that’s the only problem when you sign loan players and they come into the football club, you want them to do well, but if they do well, it’s also a problem for you that the clubs will recall them back, and unfortunately for the Leeds, who have picked up so many injuries to midfield, obviously the speculation will be that Darko may be recalled.

“Darko’s still very young, needs that experience. I’m sure Leeds United are keeping tabs on him and seeing the way that he’s playing down at Plymouth.

“We’ll have to wait and see. I mean, it’s going to be anxious times for Plymouth and Wayne Rooney. I’m sure he’s in dialog with Farke as to whether the player will be recalled in January.

“But, fingers crossed, that he’s able to stay at Plymouth and continue his education.”

Gyabi would be a huge miss for Plymouth

After a turbulent start under new boss Wayne Rooney, Plymouth seem to finally be picking up some momentum with wins over league leaders Sunderland, Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers in recent weeks.

Gyabi has been a key part of that, starting in eight of the Pilgrims’ nine games and being brought on off the bench for the other.

Gyabi in the Championship this season, as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 8 (1) Goals 0 Assists 1 Tackles per 90 1.6 Key passes per 90 1.2 Dribbles per 90 1.1 Pass success rate 84.9%

Ripping out such a key player in such an important area midway through the season will do no favours for the consistency of Rooney’s side, so learning that Leeds are looking at midfielders will likely provide some hope they might avoid that scenario in January.

Speaking to Plymouth’s website when Gyabi agreed his second stint at Home Park, Rooney said: “He fits the profile of midfielder I like to have within the squad, as he is good on the ball, powerful and athletic, and will fit the style of play I am looking to implement.”

The Plymouth boss and the team around him will no doubt do whatever they can to keep hold of Gyabi until the end of the season, and Leeds’ move for Coquelin could play a big role in that in the coming weeks.