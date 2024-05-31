Highlights Antony Evans' contract renewal could keep Taylor feeling content, ensuring key player retention for Bristol Rovers.

Appointed on December 1st 2023, following the sacking of the controversial Joey Barton - Bristol Rovers manager Matt Taylor will go into this summer's transfer window with an opportunity to completely refresh his ranks having seen so many departures, confirmed when the Gas released their retained list.

With all the changes currently ongoing at the Gas – from a boardroom shake-up and an evolving infrastructure to a high turnover of coaching and playing staff – Taylor will want to go into pre-season feeling supremely settled with the business the Gas will have conducted up to that point.

With that in mind, Football League World has looked at three potential player scenarios that could leave Taylor feeling on cloud nine as the new season draws in.

Antony Evans signs a new contract

First and foremost, Taylor will not want to lose one of his best and most influential players. Evans has been indispensable for the Gas and was pivotal to Rovers gaining promotion from League Two in 2022.

Having won the club’s Player of the Season for 2023-24, Evans has just one-year remaining on his contract. And with interest already reported that the League One Champions Portsmouth want to lure Evans away from the Gas, Taylor may well feel slightly anxious about losing a key player for the new season.

Towards the end of last season, Rovers manager Taylor told BBC Radio Bristol’s ‘Having a Gas’ that Evans had been offered a new deal to stay at the Pirates, saying: “Throughout the course of the season, there were discussions, and offers have gone out… We want him here.”

So, should Evans sign a new contract, keeping him at the Gas for the new season, then this will likely put everyone associated with the Bristol Rovers on cloud nine.

Of course, should Evans leave for a considerable sum, and that sum was to be reinvested directly into the playing squad, then that would also give Taylor great reason to be in high spirits.

Luca Hoole, Jordan Rossiter and Scott Sinclair re-signed

In their retained list, published May 1st, Bristol Rovers announced that they had offered new deals to veteran winger Scott Sinclair, full back Luca Hoole, and midfielder Jordan Rossiter.

Luca Hoole is a player who has shown signs of promise as he has risen from the academy to the first team. Hoole started to break into the first team under former manager Joey Barton, and the 21-year-old defender could be key to planning their playing style and Rovers building a reliable and robust defence.

Jordan Rossiter has had some horrendous luck with injuries at the Gas but finished the season strongly, starting in all the final four games. Off the back of those performances, and somewhat going against the grain of decisions to recruit durable and reliable players - the Rovers manager offered Rossiter a new deal. Suggesting that he’d like Rossiter to feature in his plans for the new season. Should Rossiter remain fit - and sign a contract - then Taylor may well already possess a ready-made replacement for Sam Finley, who left the club this summer.

Veteran Winger Scott Sinclair has also been asked to stay with the Gas. Sinclair started his career with the Bristol Rovers at just nine-years-old. And at 15, he became one of the youngest ever to make his debut for the club before signing for Chelsea just a few months later. Sinclair has come full circle and has continued to show his pedigree since returning to the Pirates. His experience, his flair, and his work-rate will undoubtedly give Taylor a cloud nine feelings, should he re-sign for Rovers.

Bristol Rovers sign a star striker

This position has been a bit of a bugbear for Bristol Rovers in the transfer market over recent seasons, as they’ve chased replacements for Jonson Clarke-Harris and, more recently, Aaron Collins.

The Gas signed Chris Martin after the transfer window had closed last summer, by way of the free agent market, and he would turn out to be somewhat of an inspired signing. Martin bagged himself 16 goals in the season before being suspended for four matches, including the first two games of next season, for an off-the ball incident against Cambridge United.

Chris Martin League One stats 2023-2024 (footystats.org) Played Goals Assists xG per 90 Team xG 34 16 1 0.5 1.30

Rovers have a proud history of strikers, but the leadership know that this is an area they’ve struggled with. The key to success for any team with ambitions of achieving promotion is to hold a reliable and prolific striker. Often seeming like an impossible task, should the Gas pull a gem from the striker market – one likely to bag 15–20 goals per season – then, without any doubt, this will leave Matt Taylor feeling on cloud nine.