Antonio Conte sends Middlesbrough warning to his Tottenham players

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has told his players they will be coming up against a ‘good team’ then they take on Middlesbrough this evening.

The Londoners will make the long trip north for what is an exciting FA Cup tie that will see Spurs come up against a Boro side that are hoping to win promotion this season.

However, with Chris Wilder’s side playing at a low level, it’s Spurs who will start as favourites.

But, speaking to his club’s media, Conte warned his players that they can’t take the Teesside outfit lightly, as he highlighted the fact Boro knocked Manchester United out last round as an example of their quality.

“You know very well that in England, every game is difficult, especially in this competition when you play away against Middlesbrough, who are having a good season in the Championship.

“Middlesbrough are a good team. When you are able to win against Manchester United – not to forget, Middlesbrough eliminated United from this competition, and they are one of the best teams in this league – it means they have important value. For this reason, it will be very important not to underestimate our opponent and the difficulty of this game.”

The verdict

This is the sort of message you would expect from any manager, but Conte will mean it as if his side are below their best then they could certainly get eliminated by Boro.

Wilder’s men have been terrific at the Riverside Stadium and they will be backed by a big crowd that will believe an upset is possible.

So, Spurs will need to listen to Conte and apply themselves properly for what promises to be an exciting cup tie.

