Antoni Sarcevic speaks out on Bolton Wanderers departure amid Ian Evatt bust-up rumours

Antoni Sarcevic has insisted that the truth will come out eventually regarding his acrimonious departure from Bolton Wanderers last month.

There was shock amongst the EFL and non-league community when the 29-year-old swapped League One for the National League last month.

It seemingly came out of the blue after the Trotters captain had featured in every single League One match this season for the club up until the date of his departure, having played a crucial part in their promotion from the fourth tier in 2020-21.

Quiz: Have Bolton Wanderers ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Have Bolton Wanderers ever won a competitive match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium? Yes No

Reports then emerged of a fall-out between midfielder Sarcevic and Bolton manager Ian Evatt, apparently owing to the player being dropped from the starting 11 to face Plymouth Argyle.

Evatt did not refer to any bust-up following Sarcevic’s move to Edgeley Park and spoke highly of the midfielder, but he did have to come face-to-face with him as Stockport and Bolton faced off in an FA Cup replay on Wednesday evening.

Sarcevic started that match and the non-league side came out on top in a memorable 5-3 victory, and following that Sarcevic spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live about the move that saw him swap one Greater Manchester side for another and hinted that he didn’t see it coming one bit.

“It’s still a bit raw and I think, in time, it’ll come out but I just don’t think it’s the time for me to say,” Sarcevic said (via Burnden Aces).

“People have their own ways of seeing how it went, but I think the footballing people will realise that it was a move that was a shock to everyone, a shock to myself.

“But I’m at Stockport County, I’m a Stockport County football player and I couldn’t be happier.”

The Verdict

It certainly seems as though something did go on as Sarcevic won’t spill the beans – meaning that the earlier reports probably have some element of truth to them.

The fact it came as a surprise to the midfielder though suggests that any bust-up couldn’t have been one that there was no coming back from, but it looks like it was Bolton’s decision to let their skipper depart.

Stockport are obviously throwing quite a lot of money at a promotion push back to the EFL and Sarcevic is now the centrepiece of that due to the fanfare surrounding his arrival, but there will always be a cloud hanging over his departure from the University of Bolton Stadium until someone speaks out on it and it’s a story that many would no doubt like to hear.