Wigan Athletic would be due a cash windfall if Manchester United cement their interest in Fulham left-back, Antonee Robinson, reporter Alan Nixon has revealed.

It is common place now in football that clubs include sell-on clauses as part of deals to sell their top talent. With the worry that a player could hit their potential and be worth even more in the future, it is no wonder that clubs include such clauses.

Over the years, Wigan have made substantial profits on players, with the likes of Antonio Valencia, James McCarthy and Wilson Palacios bringing in sizeable fees. During the most recent window, the Latics earned £4m on the sale of Charlie Hughes, as per Hull Live.

Although Robinson departed the Latics four years ago, he could be set to boost his former club with United circling the Fulham man.

Wigan would profit from potential Fulham sale

Manchester United are in the hunt for a new left-back to challenge injury-prone first choice, Luke Shaw, who has missed the start of the new season with injury. According to The Sun, the Red Devils are reportedly considering Fulham's Antonee Robinson as a potential target.

Reports of United's interest in Robinson will be welcome news to the Latics, who would be due a chunk of any potential transfer fee, as revealed by reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon account.

Although it has not been confirmed what the percentage of the fee would be, with Robinson reportedly valued at £30m, as per The Sun, it would surely provide the club with a healthy cash injection.

With the summer transfer window closed, Erik ten Hag's side would have to wait until January to make a move for the American. In the January window, clubs have historically demanded higher fees for players, which could further drive up Robinson's price.

Related Key reason why Arsenal, Wigan Athletic transfer failed to materialise revealed Sam Tickle made the brave decision not to make the move to the Emirates Stadium, despite potentially having the chance to jump up two divisions.

The rise of Robinson

Having come through the academy at Everton, Robinson was deemed surplus to requirements for the Toffees, and following loan spells at Bolton Wanderers and Wigan, the left-back secured a permanent move to the Latics in 2019.

Given Everton's defensive struggles, the Toffees will be reeling watching Robinson's rise from League One to the Premier League.

Following his permanent move to the Brick Community Stadium, the left-back enjoyed a successful season in League One for the Latics, where he established himself in the starting eleven.

Due to Wigan's financial struggles, Robinson was sold to Fulham after only a year at the club in a deal reported to be around £2m, as per BBC Sport. While Fulham could be due at least fifteen times that amount, the deal to bring Robinson to Craven Cottage must be viewed as a masterstroke.

Since Robinson signed for the West London club, he has flourished and made the step up from League One to the Premier League look seamless. The American made WhoScored.com's Premier League team of the month for August with a rating of 7.54.

Antonee Robinson's 2024/25 Premier League Statistics - per SofaScore Appearances 3 Assists 2 Big chances created 2 Accurate passes per game 28.3 (82%) Interceptions per game 1.7 Tackles per game 4.7

While Everton will be ruing watching Robinson's climb up the English football pyramid, Wigan will have a close eye on the defender's future.

With United interested in the left-back, the Latics will be due a fee as part of any potential sale from Fulham, although it is not known what percentage of the fee that would be.

One thing that is for certain, is that Robinson's performances have warranted the interest in him, and it would be no surprise if he were to reach the very top.