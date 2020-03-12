Antonee Robinson reveals reason for Wigan Athletic absence since collapse of AC Milan move

Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson has revealed that he is set to undergo surgery for a heart problem that scuppered his move to AC Milan earlier this season.

Robinson had seemingly been all set to complete his move to the Italian giants on the final day of the January transfer window, only for that move to fall through at the last minute.

Now it seems that the reason for that has come to light, with Robinson issuing a statement on Wigan’s website, revealing that his medical at the San Siro had uncovered an irregularity in his heart rhythm.

As a result of that issue, Robinson had been unable to complete the necessary tests required in time to complete his move to Milan, and is now set to undergo a procedure known as an ablation in order to try and rectify the issue.

The full statement from Robinson reads as follows:

“I wanted to update our supporters on my current situation as I have had a number of people asking if I am ok and why have not played since January.

“During my medical for a potential transfer to AC Milan on deadline day, an irregularity was picked up in my heart rhythm. Further testing was required to ensure the move could be finalised and ratified, though there was not enough time to complete this before the transfer deadline.

“Since my return to Wigan, I have been training with the team whilst being monitored and I have undergone a period of testing and treatment. I feel absolutely fine but this is obviously an issue that needs sorting before I can play again.

“Following consultation with the club’s medical staff and independent specialist, it has been decided I will need a medical procedure later this month to address the irregularity in my heart rhythm – a procedure called an ablation.

“I would like to thank everyone at Wigan for their support during this period, especially the club’s medical staff.

“Thank you for your support and I hope to be back on the pitch at the DW sooner rather than later.

“Jedi”

Robinson, who made his loan move to Wigan from Everton permanent last summer, has so far made a total of 56 appearances in all competitions for the Latics, scoring once.

The Verdict

You have to feel for Robinson here.

Not that long ago, he was on the verge of a dream move to one of the biggest clubs in the World in the shape of AC Milan.

Now it seems as though the defender is facing a somewhat uncertain future in the game, and given the talent he possesses, that would be a big loss both for himself and his club.

However, it is worth remembering that Robinson will of course have plenty of time left after his football career, and he must consider that as well before he gets back into playing, meaning every precaution will surely be taken here before he is able to return to the football pitch.