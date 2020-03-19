Antonee Robinson offers fitness insight as Wigan Athletic’s forced break continues

Wigan Athletic provided an injury update on American full-back Antonee Robinson as they posted a video of the defender going through some recovery on their Twitter this afternoon.

The flying full-back has been missing from the side since the end of January and the American suffered further setbacks which have not allowed him to return to the pitch.

The American was thought to be leaving the club on transfer deadline day, with Italian giants AC Milan interested in his signature but the move fell through due to an insufficient amount of time left to complete the required paperwork, meaning that the American had to return to Wigan to help the Latics retain their Championship status for next season.

The EFL have currently suspended their matches until at least April 30th with growing health concerns in England with as a worldwide pandemic appears to have effected more than just the football. The break has come at a good time for Robinson as he aims to play a part in Wigan’s remaining Championship clashes with relegation a distinct possibility this season.

The Latics find themselves just outside of the bottom three and only ahead of Charlton Athletic by two points and with nine games to go, there are set to be more twists and turns that could see the Latics drop back into League One after just two seasons in the Championship.

Robinson will be hoping to play a part in some crucial games between now and the end of the season with fellow relegation candidates Huddersfield Town, Stoke City, Barnsley, Hull City and Charlton all to clash with Paul Cook’s side before the season’s conclusion.

The Verdict

Robinson is clearly a player who possesses a lot of quality, hence the interest from AC Milan back in the winter window, and Wigan Athletic could really do with some extra quality in their side as they aim to beat the drop into League One.

Robinson’s ability to get forward from full-back has been crucial to Wigan at times this season and cause caused opposing wingers and full-backs many problems which has at times left Robinson’s teammates with more space to cause dangerous situations for opponents.

Although it is not known when Robinson will return to first team action, it will come as a huge boost to Cook as his side have some crucial games left to play this season. They will be thankful that destiny is in their hands and should they manage to collect some positive results against they sides around them in the table, they could well retain their status as a Championship side next season.