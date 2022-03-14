Antonee Robinson issues cautious message to Fulham teammates ahead of West Brom clash

Fulham have stolen a march at the top of the Championship table this season but Antonee Robinson has told the club’s official website that the side ‘can’t be naive’ against West Brom and have to ensure they keep winning games.

The Cottagers have been exceptional in the second tier so far this season, with Aleksandar Mitrovic firing in the goals and breaking records all along the way. The side have looked unstoppable at times and look nailed on to win the title this year.

However, that first place spot is not sealed yet and with several games left to go, Antonee Robinson has reiterated this ahead of their clash against West Brom this week.

The Baggies have had a complete polar opposite of a season to Fulham. The side would have fancied their chances of being with Fulham in the promotion and play-off hunt this season but after a decent start, the club have fallen away.

They went from top six to struggling to stay in the play-off spots and have since fallen out of them and into the bottom half of the division. It led to Valerien Ismael losing his job and even with a more experienced head like Steve Bruce in charge, their fortunes haven’t picked up much.

While a play-off spot is still not entirely out of the question, it is looking more and more like a big ask for the club. Despite this though, Robinson has urged his team not to write them off before they have even played them and told the club’s official website his side ‘can’t be naive’ yet.

He said: “The league is very competitive. You look from the top half of the table, it’s anyone’s race for the play-off spots and the automatic spots aren’t sealed for anyone.

“They [West Brom] are still going to have in their minds that with a late push at this time of the season – if they can get a couple of wins before the international break – it will be in their heads that they can kick on.

“We’ve got to go there, we can’t be naïve and think that anything’s done. We’ll go there with the right mindset, play our game, battle hard, go there and win.”

The Verdict

Antonee Robinson is correct in what he says – Fulham might be the odds-on favourites for the title now and it might look highly likely that they will achieve that feat but they can’t rest on their laurels yet.

There are still plenty of games to be won and lost and West Brom will be thinking the same. If the Baggies can pull off the upset against the Cottagers, then that could give them the motivation to put a run together and creep into those play-off spots.

They’ll certainly be up for the game against Fulham then and Marco Silva’s side cannot afford to merely go to that game and expect to come away with the win. Any game in the second tier is hard, so they will have to be at their best again to come away with the three points.

Fulham are well capable of that and it is exactly what they will be aiming for when the two sides do go head-to-head this week.