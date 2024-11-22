Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has become a key figure at AFC Bournemouth since his arrival from Bristol City in January 2023.

The deal, believed to be worth £10.5m, was a result of stand-out performances for the Robins, who he represented 125 times.

Bournemouth have a healthy working relationship with the red side of Bristol, having also signed Alex Scott and Lloyd Kelly from them in recent years.

Semenyo is fast becoming a firm Cherries favourite and his 13 Premier League goals are bested only by the now-departed Dominic Solanke in that time.

But how much is he earning on the South Coast? And how does that compare to his time with the Robins? Capology's estimations help us examine just that...

Antoine Semenyo's Salary at AFC Bournemouth

According to estimates from Capology, Semenyo was barely scraping a six-figure salary towards the end of his City tenure.

While in the real world that's a sum most of us can only dream of, for an international footballer with such obvious potential, it is perhaps unsurprising that he didn't stick around.

Antoine Semenyo - Salary history (Estimates as per Capology) Season Club Gross p/w Gross p/y Age at start of season 2024-25 AFC Bournemouth £50,000 £2,600,000 24 2023-24 AFC Bournemouth £20,000 £1,040,000 23 2022-23 AFC Bournemouth £20,000 £1,040,000 22 2021-22 Bristol City £2,500 £130,000 21 2020-21 Bristol City £2,500 £130,000 20 2019-20 Bristol City £2,500 £130,000 19 2018-19 Bristol City £400 £20,800 18 2017-18 Bristol City £400 £20,800 17

While finances undoubtedly came into play, his decision to leave Bristol City was driven by a desire to reach the top flight - as per technical director Brian Tinnion via BBC.

City, looking to cash in on their wantaway winger, accepted the Bournemouth deal, who were rumoured to have fought off similar interest from Crystal Palace and Everton.

The initial deal, a four-and-a-half-year contract set to expire in summer 2027, represented an estimated 800% pay increase for Semenyo, if figures are to be believed.

However, in July 2024, stellar performances earned Semenyo an extension, seeing the forward earn an estimated £2.5m per year until 2029.

Despite this considerable increase, surprisingly, he is believed to be only the South Coast club's eighth-highest earner at present.

Antoine Semenyo flourished at Ashton Gate

Scouted from a local Gloucestershire school, Semenyo joined the Cider Army in 2017, making his debut the following year.

Following increasingly challenging and further-afield loan spells at Bath City, Newport County, and Sunderland respectively, by the 2020-21 season, the forward had established himself as a regular at his parent club.

It was under manager Nigel Pearson for whom he truly shone, as in 2021/22 he collected eight goals and twelve assists in 31 second-tier matches, despite the Robins finishing 17th.

Later that year, Semenyo was included in the Ghana squad that travelled to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He made cameo appearances against Portugal and Uruguay, becoming just the third Bristol City player to feature in a World Cup whilst contracted at the club, after Icelander Hörður Magnússon (2018) and Australia's Luke Wilkshire (2006).

Semenyo's continued excellence in the top flight is testament to Bristol City's recent esteem in youth academy operations, while they may not have had the financial muscle, or the prestige to keep their homegrown talent, the seven-figure fee has seemingly been reinvested into the club with the likes of in Jason Knight, Max Bird, Yu Hirakawa, Fally Mayulu and Sinclair Armstrong signing in recent windows.