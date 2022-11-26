Antoine Semenyo’s situation at Bristol City amid Rangers interest: What do we know so far? What is the latest?

After such a fine season last campaign, Bristol City star Antoine Semenyo was always going to attract transfer attention.

Indeed, the 22-year-old netted eight goals and registered 12 assists in 31 Championship appearances.

That attracted attention from the likes of Celtic, Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth in the summer, but, in the end, Semenyo remained at Ashton Gate.

With the January window closing in on us, though, and Semenyo’s contract due to expire in the summer, here at FLW, we thought we’d take a look at the latest surrounding the Ghanaian forward’s future.

What do we know so far?

It must first be said that Bristol City do reportedly have the option to extend Semenyo’s contract by a further year, which clearly puts them in a strong position heading into January.

This means that they may not be forced to cash in come the winter window, and instead, can protect their asset until at least the summer if they choose to do so.

With Bristol City currently 18th in the Championship, you would suggest that is a very real option, with boss Nigel Pearson surely wanting to have as much talent at his disposal as possible as the club look to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.

The Rangers report surfaced via Football Insider, who claim that the 22-year-old is very high up the list in terms of forward targets at the club going into the January transfer window.

What is the latest?

The latest on the situation was that Football Insider report itself, with Semenyo currently away at the World Cup in Qatar with Ghana.

As well as revealing Rangers’ interest, it also suggested that Bristol City are braced for further interest in him come the January window.

In the very latest on Semenyo’s situation, Journalist Pete O’Rourke recently told Football League World that he expected Bristol City to exercise their option to extend Semenyo’s contract.

He said: “There was interest in Semenyo in the summer transfer window. There was talk of Celtic strongly interested in acquiring his services but obviously, he stayed at Bristol City.

“He’s been in and out of the team, I think with injuries and form, but I think on his day he’s a very good young player who I think will only get better and better over time.

“He’s coming into the final year of his contract, but they do have an option to extend it. So I’m sure they will take that up just to safeguard their asset.”

Indeed, it will be fascinating to see how things transpire in the coming weeks.