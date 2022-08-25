Antoine Semenyo issues message after Bristol City injury comeback

Ahead of the Championship campaign, Bristol City were dealt a significant blow.

After featuring for Ghana in the summer, the 22-year-old returned home early from international duty with an injury back in June.

Back in June, it was reported that this shin injury could see Semenyo miss as many as three months of action.

As such, boss Nigel Pearson has had to make do without the man who scored nine goals and registered 12 assists last campaign for the start of the season.

That all changes now, though, with Semenyo having returned to the side for the club’s Carabao Cup clash away at Wycombe Wanderers last night.

The 22-year-old was a 70th minute substitute in the Robins’ 3-1 win, netting the third goal for the club on the night.

Reacting to the goal and win, Semenyo issued the following message.

The forward wrote on Instagram: “Next round of 🏆 good to be back playing and on the scoresheet !”

Semenyo will be hoping he is once again involved in Bristol City’s squad this weekend when they travel away from home to face Blackpool in Championship action.

Kick-off at Bloomfield Road is scheduled for 3PM on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

Antoine Semenyo’s return to Bristol City is a huge boost for Nigel Pearson’s side.

Wasting no time in getting back on the scoresheet, Semenyo has the potential to have another cracking campaign at Ashton Gate this season, if the club can keep hold of him beyond the end of the transfer window.

Bristol City have had a strong season to start with already, and adding Semenyo into the mix should make the Robins look even stronger.

It will certainly be interesting to see what happens with the player in the coming days and weeks.